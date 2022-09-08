Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96

Sad news out of the United Kingdom today as it has been revealed that Queen Elizabeth II has died.

Elizabeth held the British throne since 1952 and was the country's longest-reigning monarch.

She died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, on Thursday.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” reads a tweet from the official Royal Family account posted on Thursday afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The news broke just hours after it was revealed Elizabeth's health had deteriorated and that she had been placed under medical supervision.

UK broadcasters cut away from regular programming at that point to cover news of the Queen's condition.

Elizabeth's family was shown arriving at Balmoral in footage shown on TV.

Earlier this week, the Queen was photographed with new British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Elizabeth succeeded her father, King George VI, and took the throne immediately after he died in 1952.

Elizabeth was 25 at the time.

The Queen celebrated 70 years on the throne in February this year.

The Platinum Jubilee was celebrated across the UK. A four-day holiday weekend was observed as the celebration got underway.

The Queen was the first member of the Royal Family to reach a 65-year reign.

She surpassed Queen Victoria in 2015 to become the longest-reigning British monarch.

Elizabeth was portrayed in several movies and TV shows during her time in power.

The Crown on Netflix found Claire Foy playing the role for two seasons before Olivia Colman continued for the next two seasons.

Imelda Staunton will take on the role for the show's final two seasons.

Helen Mirren played the Queen in the 2006 movie The Queen -- a performance that netted the star an Oscar.

Elizabeth is survived by her four children — Charles, Prince of Wales; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex; and Anne, Princess Royal — and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years, died at age 99 in 2021.

Because the UK utilizes a hereditary monarchy, the next in line would be Prince Charles.

May Queen Elizabeth II rest in peace.

UPDATE: King Charles shared an official statement on his mother's passing. It reads as follows:

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

I know her loss will deeply be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.