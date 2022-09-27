Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 4 Review: Spaces Fill

There were plenty of highs and lows on Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 4 from the surprise of Darla's past to Prosper proposing to Sandy, but only one character had me yelling at the screen.

Micah.

How could Micah do that to his mother? How could he dredge up one of Charley's worst moments and try to sell it for profit or his own fame?

Micah isn't some desperate college student in need of money. He's not going to get kicked out of school or lose his place to live if he can't pay the bills. His parents are wealthy, and they pay for everything.

So there's no financial reason for Micah to sell out someone he cares about for a quick buck.

Was it to fit in with Zane and the crew at Ivory? If so, that's just pathetic. Zane has made it clear that his only interest in Micah depends on how much money Micah can bring in.

Micah has no friends at Ivory, and they have no real interest in Micah or his art unless it can line their pockets.

Is Micah's need for instant success so great that it's worth embarrassing his parents, who have given him everything and always had his back? To make it worse, this wasn't even something Micah created; he just stuck his name on it.

The only reason I can come up with is that Micah is young and finding his way, and this was a horrible mistake he'll soon regret.

As the photographer told Micah, "If you don't define you for you, others will." I fear Micah has allowed Zane to define what his art is and what it's worth. Hopefully, Micah will rewrite his own narrative soon.

Charley and Davis worked hard to put that horrible chapter of their lives behind them and move on. It's going to be painful to not only have it back in the spotlight but to know that their son is the one who put it there.

What's worse is that Dawn-Lyen Gardner has left the show. This storyline could have been incredibly dramatic, but if we only get the occasional video chat from Charley, it will hardly be worth it.

And even those few clips of Charley screaming at Davis on the basketball court were enough to remind me how much she is missed. This series started with her story and how she fits in with this family.

No disrespect to the rest of this immensely talented cast, but the series should end with Charley's story. Sadly, the final season has to continue without her.

The other stunning surprise was Darla's run-in with her old friend in D.C. Not only did the woman immediately figure out that Blue was likely Chase's son, but we learned that Chase, whoever he is, is running for Congress.

I was proud of Darla for quickly pointing out that she and Chase didn't have a "thing" as she was unconscious at the time.

It seems only a matter of time before Chase pops up, but what will he want? I'd guess his version of events will be different from Darla's, but will he be willing to risk his political future by unearthing the past and his connection to Blue? We'll have to wait and see.

Elsewhere, Violet didn't hesitate to take in Joaquin and his brother, Dante, once she learned their mother had been deported back to Mexico.

Those poor kids and their parents have been through hell, and getting this family back together may take a miracle, but at least Vi and Hollywood will do everything they can to keep Dante and Joaquin safe.

Never underestimate the love of a Bordelon woman.

Hollywood Permalink: Never underestimate the love of a Bordelon woman.

But Violet and Hollywood quickly realized that having Ralph Angel in the house was a problem. He'll never pass social services' background check.

How long can they keep this secret from social services? And how many people can Hollywood and Vi care for? Their hearts are certainly big enough, but the house can only fit so many.

Nova still hasn't talked to her family about making her controversial book into a movie. I can't imagine that that conversation will go well.

And did I hear that right? Did Sam Landry say that the town council reversed its decision on removing the historical preservation protections from the Bordelon farm because of Nova's ring shout?

It felt like that should have been more than an offhanded line to explain Sam's reason for spending three times what Parthena's farm was worth to get his revenge.

It seems as though Billie might be willing to give Vince a second chance. It wasn't clear to me before that they never married, despite living together and having two kids.

One of the most satisfying moments was hearing Vi stand up for Billie when one of the diner patrons started gossiping about her. It's beyond time someone set the record straight for Billie and put the blame where it belonged, on Jimmy Dale.

And then there was Prosper and Sandy. After suffering from depression and loneliness during the pandemic, it's wonderful to see Prosper so happy and looking forward to the future with someone he loves.

This is a wedding I can't wait to attend!

So what do you think, Queen Sugar fans? Should Micah have sold that image of his mother to stay in Zane's good graces?

Will Chase be back to cause trouble for Darla?

Will Ralph Angel's presence in Vi's house cause Joaquin and Dante to be taken away?

And how will the family react to Nova wanting her book turned into a movie?

check back for our review of Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 5.

