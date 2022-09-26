Rihanna Confirmed for Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna is closing in on her long-awaited return to music.

Over the weekend, reports emerged that the singer would be a part of the Superbowl Halftime Show in 2023.

It was confirmed Sunday night that the songstress would return to the stage during the game,

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” said Jay-Z in the official announcement.

“A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

Rihanna has sold a wealth of albums and singles and even sold out stadiums, but she hasn't released an album since 2016.

She may premiere new music during the event, which is undoubtedly an excellent platform.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage. Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career,” Seth Dudowsky, NFL’s head of music, said in a statement.

“We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

“Rihanna is an incredible recording artist who is a favorite for many millions of Apple Music customers around the world,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats.

“We’re excited to partner with Rihanna, Roc Nation and the NFL to bring music and sports fans a momentous show — what an incredible artist for the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

With this event signaling Rihanna's return to music, there will be plenty of interest.

Additionally, Apple Music will serve as the sponsor for the halftime show, taking over from Pepsi.

The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince, Madonna, and many more famous faces have appeared in the halftime show over the years.

What are your thoughts on Rihanna taking on the headlining duties?

Hit the comments.

