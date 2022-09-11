Secret Invasion Trailer: Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke Enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Secret Invasion will invade TV screens in 2023.

The highly-anticipated series was announced almost three years ago, and we finally got our first glimpse during Disney's D23 Expo.

"The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years," Disney+ previously shared of the series.

Now, we have a trailer that flawlessly highlights what the show is about.

Samuel L. Jackson headlines the project, which shows off Nick Fury and Maria Hill's first meeting in years.

Maria is shocked that Nick came out of hiding for the meeting.

“This is different," he offers.

The series will follow on from 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, which revealed the versions of Nick and Maria in the flick were Skrulls.

Skrulls can shapeshift, meaning that there's a lot of possibilities in terms of storytelling.

Maria and Nick seemingly join forces to find the cause of these skrulls, and more importantly, get rid of them.

The cast also includes Ben Mendelsohn, who is heavily featured in the trailer.

Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA, The Comey Rule) Martin Freeman, Olivia Colman (The Crown), and Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) also star.

All three are heavily present in the trailer.

However, character details are being kept under wraps, so we're going to be waiting a long time ot get some clarity.

The biggest takeaway from the trailer is that this looks very different from the other MCU-set series in the franchise.

It is also expected that Disney+ is concealing appearances from other MCU veterans under wraps.

The series does call for plenty of superheroes, so we should be prepared.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.