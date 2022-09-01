The Chi Exclusive Clip: A Warning Is Issued

Emotions are running high in the aftermath of a shocking moment.

The season finale of The Chi will be dealing with a lot, but maybe none more important than the aftereffects of Q's shooting.

TV Fanatic was lucky enough to get this exclusive clip from the fifth season's final hour, in which Trig deals with an unremorseful Douda and issues him a strong warning.

Douda may think he was doing the right thing, but it's clear that Trig does not feel the same way. His actions could have serious consequences for so many and put so much of what they've fought for at risk.

As you'll see in the clip below, Trig's warning is heavy, and he's not willing to put Tracy in harm's way no matter how badly Douda wants to stay with her. So it begs the question; where will these two go from here?

It'll be interesting to see what transpires next between these two and what the immediate fallout from this will be. The pressure will mount on Douda, and we'll have to see if he buckles under it.

Elsewhere during this jampacked hour, Emmett shows support to Jada, while Keisha and Tiff are able to come to a resolution. But is it a resolution meant to last?

Trig will also make a decision that could alter his life forever.

Man, this sounds like it's going to be one crazy season finale, and knowing The Chi, we should prepare for many conflicting emotions as we watch things play out.

No matter where they leave things at the end of season five, you can rest assured that some answers will be on the horizon as the Showtime hit series will be back for season six.

The series, created by Lena Waithe, and executive produced by both Waithe and Common, has been a steady performer for Showtime over the years. This season dove into the many ups and downs of black love, from relationships to children and even one's self.

Per the official press release, season five is on pace to set a new record for the series in streaming, growing that audience by over 20% from last season. The sixth season will return to the network in 2023. Produced entirely in its namesake city, THE CHI is produced by 20th Television.

While we have some time to wait for the next season, we still have one more hour left to devour. And you guys have a chance to react to this explosive clip.

The fifth season finale of The Chi will stream on Friday, September 2, and premiere on-air on Sunday, September 4.

