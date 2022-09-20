The Midnight Club: Netflix Unveils Trailer for Mike Flanagan's Next Horror Series

Netflix gave fans their most extensive look yet at The Midnight Club on Tuesday.

The adaptation of Christopher Pike's 1994 novel of the same name is set to premiere on October 7.

"At a hospice with a mysterious history, the eight members of the Midnight Club meet each night at midnight to tell sinister stories – and to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond," the logline reads.

"A new horror series from Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s Intrepid Pictures (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass), and Leah Fong, based on the creative work of bestselling author Christopher Pike," Netflix teases.

The cast includes Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Annarah Cymone, Chris Sumpter, Adia, Aya Furukawa, Sauriyan Sapkota, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, Zach Gilford, and Heather Langenkamp.

Based on the official trailer, it looks like the series will be appealing to a younger audience than Flanagan's other works.

"One of the big things we assumed was that the younger viewers could handle scares," Flanagan dished in a recent interview with Empire, revealing that there will be some changes to skew younger.

"I wouldn't subject a viewer of 'The Midnight Club' to an eight-minute monologue," he added.

"He [Pike] wrote some pretty advanced stuff for his younger readers, and it was not at all uncommon for his teenage characters to die, pretty shockingly," Flanagan explained.

"His books were full of things I found really exciting and thrilling and dark. So I became a bit of an addict."

The Midnight Club is just one of the horror series Netflix will launch in time for Halloween.

The streaming service will also premiere Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities on October 25.

There will also be a wealth of spooky movies on tap for fans in the run-up to Halloween.

Alas, check out the trailer for The Midnight Club.

It looks like great adaptation of the novel.

