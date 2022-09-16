The Vampire Diaries Creators Have an Idea for Third Spinoff

at .

When The CW canceled Legacies, there were plans for a follow-up series, Julie Plec revealed Friday on THR's Top 5 Podcast.

Legacies was canceled earlier this year after four seasons, but the creatives were well aware that the looming sale of The CW complicated a renewal.

“In my opinion, The CW handled [the cancelation] in the most classy way you can handle a situation like this,” she said on the podcast.

Joining Forces - The Vampire Diaries


“When they saw the writing on the wall about the impending sale and started recognizing that they may not have complete control over all their pickups, they called us all, any of us they weren’t 100% sure about, and said, ‘Hey listen. You might not make the cut due to circumstances out of our control. So we’re letting you know this so that you can create a series finale that feels respectful to and honors the fans.’”

Hope Looks Ahead - Legacies

Indeed, fans got the best wrap-up they could have hoped for, given the circumstances.

Legacies wrapped up plenty of plots, and sent the series out with the sense that if it returned, it would be very different.

“We took them at their word and we went for it,” Julie added.

“It wasn’t like being on a show where you’re in the middle of a cliffhanger and suddenly turn out the lights."

"We did have a warning… Certainly I don’t think it was The CW’s decision not to keep a Vampire Diaries show on the air…”

Alaric's Last Assembly - Legacies

Plec was previously vocal about the franchise not being over for long, and as it turns out, a fourth show in the franchise was in discussions ahead of the Legacies cancellation.

“We had already been sort of talking about [another spinoff] very quietly inside the walls of our own little writer’s room,” Plec teased.

“We had an idea, prepping is a loose term… The studio knew that we were pitching on an idea."

"The network knew, it was not in any kind of like, they hadn’t heard a peep about it."

Julie Plec Attends the Environmental Media Association 2nd Annual Honors Benefit Gala

"They didn’t know what it was, but yeah, we had an idea. Brett [Matthews] and Kevin [Williamson] and I were ready to go with it as soon as we carved out a window of time to do it. [The cancelation] kind of popped that balloon, I think, for now.”  

“Given that we literally have not pitched it to anybody, but I think Brett‘s spouse, but no, sorry [I can't share it],” Julie said. “It’s not yet formed enough to be shared.”

While Plec is now working under an overall deal at Universal, she has a clause in her contract allowing her to work on other projects.

“Given that we literally have not pitched it to anybody, but I think Brett‘s spouse, but no, sorry [I can't share it],” Julie said.

Julie Plec Attends New York Comic Con

“It’s not yet formed enough to be shared.”

It is encouraging news for fans who want another show set in that universe.

In the meantime, Plec has another vampire show for fans. Vampire Academy launched on Peacock this week with its first four episodes.

What are your thoughts on another spinoff?

19 Characters Who Had Too Many Love Interests
Start Gallery

Would you be interested?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

Vampire Diaries Quotes

Damon: You know what they are? Children. Like lighting a candle's going to make everything OK, or even saying a prayer. Or pretending Elena's not going to end up just like the rest of us murdering vampires. Stupid, delusional, exasperating little children. And I know what you're going to say: 'It makes them feel better, Damon.' So what? For how long? A minute, a day? What difference does it make? Because in the end, when you lose somebody, every candle, every prayer is not going to make up for the fact that the only thing you have left is hole in your life where that somebody that you cared about used to be. And a rock with a birthday carved into it that I'm pretty sure is wrong. So thanks, friend. Thanks for leaving me here to babysit. Because I should be long gone by now. I didn't get the girl, remember? I'm just stuck here fighting my brother and taking care of the kids. You owe me big.
Alaric: I miss you too, buddy.

Dear Diary, a chipmunk asked me my name today. I told him it was Joe. That lie, will haunt me, forever.

Damon

Vampire Diaries Music

  Song Artist
So what So What Pink iTunes
Save the lies Save the Lies Gabriella Cilmi iTunes
Im not over I'm Not Over Carolina Liar iTunes

Vampire Diaries

Vampire Diaries Photos

Bonnie looks upset -- The Vampire Diaries
The Vampire Diaries/The Originals Split
Caroline Is Not Pleased - The Vampire Diaries
Self Pity - The Vampire Diaries Season 1 Episode 1
Putting on His Game Face - The Vampire Diaries Season 1 Episode 1
A Bad Feeling - The Vampire Diaries Season 1 Episode 1

Vampire Diaries Videos

Legacies Promo: A Favorite from The Vampire Diaries Returns!
Legacies Promo: A Favorite from The Vampire Diaries Returns!
Legacies Trailer: The Story Continues!
Legacies Trailer: The Story Continues!
Paul Wesley Surprises Nina Dobrev On Set Of Her New Show
Paul Wesley Surprises Nina Dobrev On Set Of Her New Show
  1. The Vampire Diaries
  2. The Vampire Diaries Creators Have an Idea for Third Spinoff