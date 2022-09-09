The Watcher: Jennifer Coolidge Hosts Open House Tour to Promote New Netflix Drama

Promoting a TV show when there are countless offerings out there is tough.

Netflix is taking a different approach for Ryan Murphy's limited series The Watcher, which is on track for a fall launch.

The streaming service released a clip of Jennifer Coolidge in character as realtor Karen Calhoun.

The intent?

To sell the house that serves as the setting for the show.

It's a decent method of promotion.

Coolidge has had some iconic roles throughout her career, and we're sure Karen will be another quote-worthy addition to her resume.

"Dean (Bobby Cannavale) and Nora Brannock (Naomi Watts) just purchased their dream home in the idyllic suburb of Westfield, New Jersey, but after putting all of their savings into closing the deal, they soon realize the neighborhood is less than welcoming," the logline teases.

"There’s a kooky older woman named Pearl (Mia Farrow) and her brother Jasper (Terry Kinney), who sneaks into the Brannock’s house and hides in their dumbwaiter."

"There’s Karen (Jennifer Coolidge), the realtor and an old acquaintance of Nora’s, who makes them feel like they don’t really belong, and nosy neighbors Mitch (Richard Kind) and Mo (Margo Martindale), who don’t seem to understand property lines."

The logline teases,"Their icy welcome quickly turns into a full-blown living hell when ominous letters from someone calling themself 'The Watcher' start arriving, terrorizing the Brannocks to their breaking point as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out."

The series is based on the true story of the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey.

The cast includes Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, Terry Kinney, Joe Mantello, Richard Kind, Noma Dumezweni, Christopher McDonald, Michael Nouri, Isabel Gravitt, Henry Hunter Hall, and Luke David Blumm.

Murphy's overall deal has already brought The Politician, Hollywood, and Ratched to the streaming service.

Will The Watcher be another hit?

Check out the clip below.

