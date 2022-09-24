The Watcher Trailer: Ryan Murphy’s Latest Limited Series Is Poised To Be a Hit

The Watcher looks set to be one of the most chilling new shows of the fall.

Netflix unveiled the twisty trailer and premiere date for Ryan Murphy's latest limited series for the streaming service on Saturday during its Tudum Global Fan Event.

Thursday, October 13 is the premiere date, meaning we don't have long to wait to binge the heck out of what is sure to be another shocking series.

"Dean (Bobby Cannavale) and Nora Brannock (Naomi Watts) just purchased their dream home in the idyllic suburb of Westfield, New Jersey, but after putting all of their savings into closing the deal, they soon realize the neighborhood is less than welcoming," the logline teases.

"There’s a kooky older woman named Pearl (Mia Farrow) and her brother Jasper (Terry Kinney), who sneaks into the Brannock’s house and hides in their dumbwaiter."

"There’s Karen (Jennifer Coolidge), the realtor and an old acquaintance of Nora’s, who makes them feel like they don’t really belong, and nosy neighbors Mitch (Richard Kind) and Mo (Margo Martindale), who don’t seem to understand property lines."

The logline adds,"Their icy welcome quickly turns into a full-blown living hell when ominous letters from someone calling themself 'The Watcher' start arriving, terrorizing the Brannocks to their breaking point as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out."

The trailer is filled with the twists and turns you'd expect given the subject matter.

The series is based on the true story of the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey.

The cast includes Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, Terry Kinney, Joe Mantello, Richard Kind, Noma Dumezweni, Christopher McDonald, Michael Nouri, Isabel Gravitt, Henry Hunter Hall, and Luke David Blumm.

The trailer comes just weeks after Netflix started the publicity train with Coolidge hosting an open house for the home at the center of the mysteries.

Check out the full-length trailer for The Watcher below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.