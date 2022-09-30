Trevor Noah Leaving The Daily Show: "I Feel Like It's Time"

Trevor Noah is leaving the Daily Show.

The late-night host revealed the news Thursday that he will be leaving seven years after taking over from Jon Stewart.

“We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps,” Comedy Central said in a statement.

“As we look ahead, we’re excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of ‘The Daily Show’ as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them.”

Thursday's taping found Noah addressing his studio audience with his intention to depart.

“One of the overriding feelings I found myself experiencing… was a feeling of gratitude… There are so many people who make this thing come together, and I want to say thank you to the audience for an amazing seven years," he said.

"It’s been wild. I remember when we first started, so many people didn’t believe in us. It was a crazy bet to make. I still think it was a crazy choice… What a journey it’s been.”

“It’s something that I never expected,” he continued, “and I found myself thinking throughout the time, everything we’ve gone through — the Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, the more pandemic…. And I realized that after these seven years, my time is up. But in the most beautiful way, honestly."

"I’ve loved hosting the show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys. I’ve loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly s–tty on the worst days."

"We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time.”

“I’m really grateful to a network who believed in this random comedian nobody knew on this side of the world… I never dreamed that I would be here. I sort of felt like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," he said.

"I came in for a tour of what the previous show was, and then the next thing I knew, I was handed the keys. I couldn’t have done it without [the audience], and I wouldn’t have wanted to do it without you.”

Check out the clip below of Trevor saying goodbye to the show.

A special message from Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/lMM8ll51fu — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 30, 2022

