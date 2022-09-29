TV Ratings: Big Sky Slips; The Masked Singer Rises

The ratings for Wednesday are in, and it -- once again -- another night of mixed returns.

Over on ABC, Big Sky dipped to 2.1 million total viewers and a 0.2 rating in the demo.

The numbers are not great, but the show has proven to be a magnet for viewing post-airdate.

The Conners (3.7 million/0.5 rating) and The Goldbergs (2.4 million/0.4 rating) were both steady.

Abbott Elementary (2.7 million/0.5 rating) and Home Economics (2.1 million/0.3 rating) both inched down.

The Masked Singer bounced back from series lows, drawing 3.8 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

Lego Masters followed with 1.7 million/0.4 rating.

NBC's Chicago Med (6.5 million/0.6), Fire (6.6 million/0.6), and PD (5.4 million/0.6 rating) were relatively steady.

All three shows are on the downside this season, but they remain heavy hitters on the broadcast networks.

Survivor (4.5 million/0.6 rating) and The Amazing Race (2.6 million/0.4 rating) lost some steam on CBS.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.