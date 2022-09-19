Watch Chesapeake Shores Online: Season 6 Episode 6

Did the O'Briens manage to bounce back from some very public issues?

On Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 6, Mick was in denial about his addiction, leading him down a very dangerous path.

How Low Can He Go - Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 6

Meanwhile, Margaret eagerly awaited a decision on whether she passed the bar.

Elsewhere, Bree set out to mend the rift between her and Luke, but she realized that was easier said than done.

How far did she have to go?

Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 6 Quotes

Mick: Or you could just tell him you miss him.
Bree: It's hard. You talk to someone every day, and then, poof, they're gone.
Mick: I know the feeling. How long's it been since you two talked?
Bree: Like a week and change?
Mick: You're gonna need a bigger cactus.

If your business plan is half as good as the salt air on the pinot noir grapes, I would fund you.

Abby

Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 6

Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 6 Photos

A Fine Cuppa Coffee - Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 6
How Low Can He Go - Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 6
Calming the Crazy - Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 6
When in Doubt - Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 6
Housewarming - Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 6
Call from Dad - Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 6
