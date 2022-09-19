Watch Chesapeake Shores Online: Season 6 Episode 6

Did the O'Briens manage to bounce back from some very public issues?

On Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 6, Mick was in denial about his addiction, leading him down a very dangerous path.

Meanwhile, Margaret eagerly awaited a decision on whether she passed the bar.

Elsewhere, Bree set out to mend the rift between her and Luke, but she realized that was easier said than done.

How far did she have to go?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.