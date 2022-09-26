Watch Family Guy Online: Season 21 Episode 1

How did the Griffins manage to handle Silence of the Lambs, American Beauty, and Forrest Gump?

On Family Guy Season 21 Episode 1, the family decided to retell three oscar-winning stories.

Meg was less than impressed by the choice of roles for her and made her feelings felt.

However, her family wanted to press on with the best retelling.

Who popped up as a surprise guest star?

Use the video above to watch Family Guy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.