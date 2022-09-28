Watch The Resident Online: Season 6 Episode 2

Did the hospital manage to navigate some big changes?

On The Resident Season 6 Episode 2, the drama mounted when the high-stakes governor election resulted in violence at the polls.

Meanwhile, Conrad tried to connect with a patient who had violent outbursts.

Elsewhere, another patient found himself in danger after a collapsed lung.

Did they manage to survive with some of the best doctors around?

The Resident Season 6 Episode 2 Quotes

Kit: M.S. is such a bastard. You think you're on a plateau, and then it just crumbles.
Devon: Things are developing all the time, Kit.
Kit: I know. Randolph is doing much better, but it's always there, like a sword hanging over our heads. I think I'm handling it or at least compartmentalizing, but apparently, I'm scared.
Devon: For what it's worth, you do a really good job of keeping that a secret.
Kit: I know.
Devon: There really is hope, you know.

Billie: We can't worry about things we can't control.
Kit: Those are the things that worry me the most.

