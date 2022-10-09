9-1-1 Exclusive Clip: Athena & Company Investigate a Home Invasion

Detective Buck oddly has a nice ring to it.

When Athena and the 118 work together on a case, you know it will be a special hour. And it looks like we will get some of that magic when we see them team up in 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 5, which will see a string of home invasions across the city.

TV Fanatic got an exclusive clip from this action-packed hour which shows the team arriving at the scene of one of those invasions where they find an unconscious homeowner and a slew of questions awaiting them.

A house should be your sanctuary—the place where you feel most safe in the world and a place that's totally yours. So, having a stranger break into that sacred place with nefarious plans is terrifying.

As you'll see in this clip, the team arrives after the invasion. And there are a lot of questions that need some answering, and Buck is the most curious of all.

When the homeowner comes to, she is desperate to get everyone out, even to the detriment of her health. That crack does not sound good when she attempts to sit up, but lucky for her, she's in the capable hands of Edmundo Diaz.

9-1-1 has always excelled at cases like this that connect over multiple emergencies. And it's always good to welcome Detective Romero back into the fold, as he and Athena always work well together.

It'll be interesting to see how all the home invasions potentially relate to one another and the link between them and the calls to the dispatch center.

We love a good 9-1-1 mystery!

When not on the scene with Athena, the 118 will also deal with an emergency involving a home renovation gone wrong. D-I-Y projects can save a lot of money, but what happens when you get in a little over your head? We may be about to find out!

We'll also see the continued chronicles of Maddie and Chimney and their reconciliation as the two deal with a nanny that completely takes over their apartment.

It must be pretty bad if Chimney and Maddie are resorting to the bathtub to eat dinner and catch up on all the gossip! Surely they will figure out a way to reclaim their space, but we're just happy to see the two back together again!

It's shaping up to be another solid hour for the veteran series, which has entered its sixth season on a very hot streak. The episodes have been great overall, and this has all the makings of another exciting hour.

Hit up the comments with all your thoughts about this clip, and please come back to TV Fanatic after the episode is live to read all our thoughts about the episode!

You can watch 9-1-1 Mondays at 8/7c on FOX.

And you can follow our weekly reviews and watch 9-1-1 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Whitney Evans is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.