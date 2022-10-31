Accused: Fox Drops Trailer for Star-Studded Anthology Drama Series

Accused will arrest your attention when it premieres on FOX on January 23.

FOX says the new anthology drama is a "fast-paced provocative thriller, exploring a different crime, in a different city, with an entirely original cast."

It takes the term procedural to a new level, which might resonate with broadcast TV audiences.

It's becoming increasingly difficult to launch new series on the broadcast networks, but focusing on one story a week and completely refreshing the next is not something the broadcast networks usually air.

The cast is also excellent, including Rachel Bilson, Academy Award Nominee Abigail Breslin, Emmy Winner Michael Chiklis, Whitney Cummings, Jack Davenport, Emmy Winner Margo Martindale, Emmy Nominee Molly Parker, Emmy Winner Rhea Perlman, Wendell Pierce, and Emmy Nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

FOX promises there are many more big names attached to the series, so we'll need to tune in when it airs.

Academy Award Winner Marlee Matlin, Emmy Winner Billy Porter, Renowned Indigenous Filmmaker Tazbah Rose Chavez, and Emmy Winner Michael Chiklis are all set to direct episodes.

The series comes from Emmy Award-winning producer Howard Gordon, the co-creator of landmark television, such as Homeland, and the showrunner of 24.

The series is "a collection of 15 intense, topical and exquisitely human stories of crime and punishment."

Based on the BBC's BAFTA-winning crime anthology, Accused opens in a courtroom on the defendant, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial.

Told from the defendant's point of view through flashbacks, the show holds a mirror up to current times with evocative and emotional stories.

In the end, audiences will discover how an ordinary person gets caught up in extraordinary circumstances, and how one impulsive decision can impact the course of that life - and the lives of others -- forever.

Developed by Howard Gordon (Homeland, 24) and executive-produced by Gordon, Alex Gansa (Homeland, 24) and David Shore (House, The Good Doctor), Accused once again fearlessly takes on the hottest topics of our time.

Check out the first on-air promo below, and hit the comments with your thoughts.

