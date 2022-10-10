All American Season 5 Episode 1 Review: Ludacrismas

Spencer and Olivia ended up getting a lump of coal.

The wheels finally came off for the star-crossed lovers on All American Season 5 Episode 1, at the end of his Christmas party, no less.

No viewer can be surprised by this development.

It had been hinted at for most of last season. Spencer's busy playing football, Olivia's busy playing journalist, and they can't find the time for each other.

As Coop pointed out, it had become a running frustration for their friends. To continue to be great together, they need to be together.

Instead, in the season-opening montage, we got Spencer making heroic play after heroic play on the football field.

At the same time, Olivia was chasing her white whale, ironically pouring over the football film that Wade intimated would show Garrett's illegal activities.

Spencer was heading for a bowl game, and Olivia to physical exhaustion. Guess who was enjoying himself more?

At the same time, Spencer didn't want to be unofficially taking a break from their relationship. That's why he came up with that ridiculous Christmas party idea.

The party was Spencer's lame attempt to get Olivia into the same room as him. Which was why J.J., Asher, and Jordan took over the party preparations. They wanted it to be memorable ... in a good way.

It was an amusing running joke that no one, even Olivia, thought that Spencer was capable of having a good time.

As he did with the murder mystery on All American Season 4 Episode 19, J.J. attempted to mend some of the various rifts in the vortex with his Secret Santa assignments.

If he keeps up such well-thought-out schemes, J.J. might be more than just a punchline by the end of the series.

And there was lots of tension to go around with some of the All American: Homecoming gang visiting L.A.

Since Simone and Cam are from there, that made sense, and since Keshia is their best friend and girlfriend, respectively, her presence also was logical.

Keshia also was indirectly responsible for Spencer and Olivia getting together in the first place. When Keshia showed interest in him, Olivia finally stopped waiting and made the first move on him.

And the rest was indecision history.

It was the first time that Simone and Jordan had seen each other since their breakup on All American Season 4 Episode 18.

That breakup happened partly because Simone had feelings for Damon and partly because she suspected there was something happening between Jordan and Layla.

Simone lost out at Bringston when Damon ended up with Thea. Maybe that's why she felt the need to confront Layla even though Keshia spelled out what an incredibly hypocritical idea that was. Fortunately, she decided to drop it.

But J.J. felt the need to mend that relationship, making Simone and Layla each other's Secret Santas.

They both came up with incredibly touching gifts. However, Simone still got mad about the bear charm since that meant Jordan had told Layla a secret about Simone.

Perhaps Simone should remember she initiated the breakup. It's her own fault she isn't in a relationship now. But since they are broken up, the two series don't have to be as in sync anymore.

Poor Keshia came west to support Cam, who was a jerk once he got back on his turf, blowing her off. Since his football scholarship was terminated, it's not likely that he can afford to return to Bringston. Maybe Layla should sign him up for her label.

Jordan mostly had a good holiday season. Yes, Simone blew up at him during their awkward chat. But he did get the go-ahead to resume playing ... if he felt ready. Coach Garrett ripped that option out of his hands. But that's likely not the end of the discussion about Jordan's health.

It was enjoyable to watch him and Layla dance around each other at her studio and the party. He did the intelligent thing by putting the ball in her court.

Layla needed that break from JP Keating Records and Clay. She did string Clay along that summer. So he does get to toy with her some.

But he's enjoying himself way too much, and Layla needs to pursue legal action. If only she knew of a good lawyer who could help her.

Coop continued her upward mobility. She's gone from gang member to rapper to future lawyer in a short time.

She's also been the arbitrator for Spencer and Olivia, a full-time job. She means well, but their relationship isn't something that she can fix through sheer determination.

Since Coop is heading to college, it's a good thing that Laura got herself an associate. She will need the help since Billy and Olivia promise to keep her busy with their investigation of Garrett.

It took both of them to crack the game film to find Garrett's infractions. Olivia wasn't going to understand the concept of paying bounties to players to injure the other team's stars.

So, as Billy noted, Olivia's following her joy may end up robbing Spencer of his joy, although there would likely be other teams lining up with scholarships for him.

