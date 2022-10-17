All American Season 5 Episode 2 Review: Don't Sweat the Technique

Spencer and Olivia just aren't much good at being single.

Both tried to find activities to mask the pain of their breakup on All American Season 5 Episode 2.

The biggest revelation was that Spencer James, big man on campus, wasn't built for playing the pickup game.

Spencer tried. He did try. And with party animal J.J. as his wingman, he had every opportunity to succeed.

Football could only distract Spencer so much, especially after that horrible bowl game.

After all the games Spencer pulled out at the last minute, it was realistic that his GAU team would end up losing a big one. (The high-school state championship game didn't count since the referees blew that game.)

Bowl games theoretically feature the best teams in the nation, although the ATL Bowl probably featured a couple of teams slightly below the Top 20. (If that game was played in Atlanta, as the name suggests, wouldn't it have made sense for Simone to make an appearance?)

Coastal California, Asher and J.J.'s team, won their bowl game, and that program was never described as a powerhouse.

GAU was led by a young quarterback coming back from injury. So, yes, it shouldn't have been a shock when GAU lost despite Spencer's presence.

The only important development to come out of the game was when Isaiah, Jordan's walk-on buddy, threw a crackback block that injured the other team's best pass rusher, who had been hammering Jordan all game long.

That got Olivia, watching at home, hepped up, so much so that she immediately called Billy at the game. Billy talking her down got Grace's interest, so Billy had to fill her in on what may be the future of Spencer's team.

It was good to see Grace again, even though her main reason for being there was to pack up for the move to Oakland with D'Angelo. So now she'll have to show up at home games to offer words of wisdom to Spencer, who is so often in need of those.

Like this visit, when she and Coop urged the moping Spencer to pull his head out of football and enjoy the whole college experience.

Sadly, it looks like the Baker sorority house may be splitting up. Coop is now uncomfortable around Olivia, who she perceives as the enemy for breaking up with Spencer, and she wants to be closer to GAU. (For the record, he broke up with her.) But Grace has rented out the James house already.

Then, when Spencer's roommates picked up the refrain, he agreed to go partying with J.J. and a reluctant Asher. The only problem was that campus celebrity Spencer knew only one other female there, his social media consultant Davita.

Davita took pity on Spencer and his motley entourage and invited them to a party at her sorority of business majors. J.J. thoughtfully sent out a social media post announcing that Spencer was single again, much to Spencer's chagrin.

Being Spencer James did get him attention. But he didn't want girls who were hitting on him because of his notoriety.

Spencer learned when he took that woman home that he wasn't ready yet, or more likely, Grace raised him not to be that type of man. As Jordan noted, Spencer is a unicorn who wants to have a relationship before sex.

Olivia has handled the breakup even worse, investing all her energies into her expose of Coach Garrett's bounty program.

Billy was correct to counsel patience to Olivia, as all they had was some game film and a lot of conjecture, none of which would stand up in court.

So what did she do? She rushed out and confronted Jordan, oblivious on the best of days. And he, not surprisingly, didn't believe her accusations against Isaiah. He ran to Billy, who repeated the same charges, and Jordan still didn't believe.

It took his conversation with Isaiah at the sorority party to become suspicious. Those suspicions were confirmed when Isaiah got his scholarship back.

Now the season was over, J.J. was back to being J.J., partying and not listening to his roommate and coach, Asher.

Coop gave Asher some sage advice about how some people must learn the hard way. Cue to J.J. calling Asher for a ride after being picked up by campus security.

Asher wanted to make him walk, but Jamie took pity on him. The following day, he was saying goodbye to Spencer's lost conquest. The boy is resilient, if nothing else.

At least Layla gave us a lighthearted storyline. After being blown off by executives in her father's label, she took one's assistant, Gia, out for drinks. Gia was a Patience fangirl, so Patience got roped in as well.

And Layla took pity on her roommate, inviting Olivia along. That was a big mistake, as Olivia got more melancholy as posts about Spencer's coming-out party kept appearing. She stormed off after insulting Gia, as the others had to make excuses for her behavior.

Layla and Jordan are getting closer to being a couple. Even Patience picked up on their vibe. The business cards were a nice touch.

Jordan is digging out from the wreckage that was his relationship with Simone.

To revisit Spencer and Olivia's relationship, watch All American online.

Who's making more progress as a single person, Spencer or Olivia?

How long before Olivia and Billy's investigation leaks?

Has Layla hit on a plan to move ahead?

Comment below.

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.