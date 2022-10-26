Antonia Thomas to Star in Apple TV+ Comedy Still Up

The Good Doctor alum Antonia Thomas has lined up her next big TV role.

Deadline reports that Thomas will star opposite Craig Roberts on the Apple TV+ comedy series Still Up.

Filming is already underway on the new series.

"Still Up follows the exploits of Lisa (Thomas), an impulsive and free-spirited aspiring illustrator whose questions over her daughter’s future start keeping her up at night, and the socially anxious yet gifted journalist Danny, played by Roberts," according to the logline.

"The pair have no secrets, except their feelings for each other, and while the world sleeps they spend their long nights talking despite never meeting."

Thomas is best known to U.S. audiences for playing Dr. Claire Browne on The Good Doctor.

The star exited the series at the end of its fourth season but returned for a handful of guest appearances the following season.

At the time, it was reported the star was looking to work in some different roles.

UK audiences will recall Thomas from Misfits, which was her breakout role.

Thomas went on to star in Lovesick, which aired for three seasons.

More recently, Thomas appeared in all eight episodes of Suspect, a British crime drama.

Roberts is best known for Red Oaks, which aired on Prime Video from 2014-17.

On the big screen, he has appeared in Tolkien, The Current War, Bittersweet Symphony, and many more.

Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners), Lois Chimimba (The One), Luke Fetherston (Flowers in the Attic), Rich Fulcher (The Mighty Boosh), and Sam Spiro (Sex Education) also star.

Apple TV+ has many hit series filmed in the UK, including Trying, The Essex Serpent, and Slow Horses.

Apple TV+ announced earlier this week it would be raising its subscription cost to $6.99 in the U.S., almost three years after launching at the attractive $4.99 price point.

The company cited that it has considerably grown its slate of originals since that figure was revealed.

What are your thoughts on the cast and plot?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.