Blood & Treasure: Exclusive First Look at Season 2 Gag Reel!

Blood & Treasure Season 2 is available now on DVD and Blu-ray.

To celebrate, TV Fanatic scored an exclusive look at the gag reel, which showcases some of the most comical outtakes from filming.

Blood & Treasure may be an adventure series, but it has always been fun to watch, and it looks like the cast and crew had a lot of fun while bringing Blood & Treasure Season 2 to life.

From pulling funny faces, to cracking witty one-liners while the cameras are rolling, the clip is a lot of fun.

It highlights the impressive special features offered to fans that purchase the DVD or Blu-ray set.

Blood & Treasure is a globe-trotting action-adventure drama about a brilliant antiquities expert and a cunning art thief who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure.

Danny McNamara (Matt Barr) is a former FBI agent specializing in stolen arts and antiquities. Lexi Vaziri (Sofia Pernas) is a resourceful art thief who is haunted by her checkered past.

As they crisscross the world hunting their target, Danny and Lexi unexpectedly find themselves at the center of a century’s old plot of Soviet conquest.

Michael James Shaw, Victoria Diamond, James Callis, Michelle Lee, Mark Gagliardi, and Mark Valley also star.

We don't know if the series will return for a third season on Paramount+, but at least we can own the series to watch it again!

Check out the exclusive clip below and hit the comments below.

