Tell Me a Story, Blood & Treasure, and Inside Amy Schumer Among Titles Purged from Paramount+

Paramount+ opened the floodgates to purge content from its streaming platform last week when it removed Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, The Game, Queens of the Universe, and Star Trek: Prodigy.

Deadline reported Monday that all five seasons of Inside Amy Schumer had been banished from the service, with no telling whether the show will return at another destination.

Also removed is Tell Me a Story, which was canceled after two seasons in 2020.

The anthology from Kevin Williamson (The Vampire Diaries, Scream) had previously been leased to The CW to help shore up its schedule during the pandemic.

Blood & Treasure, which began its life as a CBS original before being placed on a multi-year hiatus to return on Paramount+ before being canceled, has also been removed.

The list goes on. Here's the full list of titles no longer available to stream.

- Inside Amy Schumer

- Blood & Treasure

- From Cradle to Stage

- Tell Me a Story

- Ghislaine: Partner in Crime

- Fantasy Football (movie)

- Snow Day (movie)

- All In With Cam Netwon

- Allegra's Window

- Becca's Bunch

- Bella and the Bulldogs

- Crashletes

- Digby Dragon

- The Fresh Beat Band

- The Halo Effect

- Legendary Dudas

- Monsters vs. Aliens

- Mutt & Stuff

- Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn

- Peter Rabbit

- Pig Goat Banana Cricket

- Ride

- The Troop

It's unclear when the streaming service will stop removing content and, more importantly, whether any of these projects will see the light of day again.

There has been a rise in FAST streaming services over the last year, and some of these projects are prime candidates for those kinds of platforms.

Still, it's an unfortunate way to conduct business. Canceling projects is one thing, but purging them from existence is a sign of the times when it comes to streaming services.

What are your thoughts on the latest cancellations?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.