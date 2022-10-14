Bupkis: Peacock Shares First Look at Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci

Pete Davidson may be gone from NBC's Saturday Night Live, but the comedian and actor will return to the NBC family with a Peacock comedy.

Production is underway for the new comedy series, Bupkis (first photo below), which is written, starring, and executive produced by Davidson.

The series also stars Emmy Award-winner Edie Falco, who will play Davidson’s mom and Academy Award-winner Joe Pesci, who will play Davidson’s grandfather.

BUPKIS, a half-hour live-action comedy, is a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life.

The series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.

Lorne Michaels will executive produce for Broadway Video, Judah Miller (Showrunner) and Dave Sirus are writing and executive producing alongside executive producers Andrew Singer and Erin David.

Jason Orley will direct and co-executive produce. Series comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video.

The half-hour comedy landed a formal series order in April.

“Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“Bupkis will showcase Pete’s funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate. We can’t wait to dive in with Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video and our partners at Universal Television.”

With many projects being reboots or spinoffs, it's nice to know that BUPKIS is an original project.

The talent on and off-screen is excellent, so we're sure there will be a lot of excitement for this new comedy.

Peacock also has some exciting originals on tap for the rest of the year, including One of Us Is Lying, Irreverant, The Calling, and Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.

