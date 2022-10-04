Chuck Lorre Comedy Starring Sebastian Maniscalco Gets HBO Max Series Order

HBO Max has given a series order for the new comedy How To Be a Bookie, which comes from Emmy nominees Chuck Lorre (The Kominsky Method, The Big Bang Theory), Nick Bakay (Mom, Young Sheldon), and Warner Bros. Television.

Actor/comedian Sebastian Maniscalco (The Irishman, Green Book) is set to star in the single-camera series, which has received an order for eight episodes.

Lorre and Bakay are set to co-write, and they will serve as executive producers along with Maniscalco and Judi Marmel.

Warner Bros. Television, where Lorre and his Chuck Lorre Productions are under an overall deal, is the studio.

How To Be a Bookie marks Lorre’s first series for HBO Max.

"A veteran bookie struggles to survive the impending legalization of sports gambling, increasingly unstable clients, family, co-workers, and a lifestyle that bounces him around every corner of Los Angeles, high and low," the logline teases.

“It’s an absolute dream to work with Sebastian Maniscalco — whom I’ve been a fan of for years,” Lorre said in a statement.

“To have my first project at HBO Max with such an incredibly gifted comedian and alongside Nick Bakay is the trifecta. I can’t wait to get started.”

“It’s an incredible honor to be working with someone of Chuck’s pedigree and along with Nick Bakay," Sebastian said in a statement.

"They’ve put together a truly remarkable script. And now to be in the family with Warner Bros. Television and HBO Max, who are putting out some of the most compelling stories on TV and streaming, I just couldn’t be more excited.”

Adds Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max Content:

“It's very exciting to have the next comedy series from Chuck Lorre and Warner Bros. Television."

"We have been fans of Sebastian's for several years and look forward to what these brilliant comedic voices put together for HBO Max.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.