Chucky Season 2 Episode 2 Review: The Sinners Are Much More Fun

Shifting the action to where the Lakeshore Strangler grew up was a stroke of genius.

Chucky Season 2 Episode 2 picked up with Jake, Devon, and Lexy trying to come to terms with their past, all while knowing that Chucky could pop up at any moment.

It's hard to understand the emotional toll that would take on an adult, never mind a teenager, but this trio will stick together through thick and thin.

I figured they would all be split up when they arrived at this mysterious location, so I was shocked to find out that Devon and Jake got to share a room.

Then again, that development probably means they'll be split up when the staff finds out they're in a relationship.

Lexy sharing with Nadine is probably a recipe for disaster. We don't know much about her beyond the fact that she's been locked up for years.

But it's hard to believe that anyone just exits in this universe, so I'm guessing there will be an ulterior motive brought to the forefront before long.

There are so many new characters that there's no telling whether they're all working with Chucky or are straddling the fine line between good and evil.

That kid from Lexy's past is undoubtedly concerning because it looked like he was playing a butter wouldn't melt in his mouth act in front of everyone else.

Either that, or he wants to lure her into a false sense of security in order to pull the rug from under her when she least expects it.

Lexy taking drugs during Chucky's attack in the room certainly set the stage for everyone to say she imagined the killer doll's presence, so I'm glad the series went in a vastly different direction here.

Devon Sawa is in his element as Father Bryce. If three characters across two seasons has taught us anything, Sawa has a lot of range, and I cannot wait to see what he does next.

Father Bryce talks a lot and doesn't realize people are not listening, which will be helpful for the teenagers when they're battling the killer doll.

I don't think Father Bryce has any association with Chucky, but I do believe he'd think Chucky being in the school slaying sinners would be a good thing.

Therefore, I won't rule him out of Team Chucky quite yet.

The nun's death wasn't much of a surprise, but it was convenient enough that it allowed Chucky to remain in the school undetected until he waved his middle finger at the core teenagers.

Nadine is now the fourth team member and likely someone to introduce to slay at the end of the season as a tactic to keep Jake, Devon, and Lexy together for a potential third season.

Tiffany's arc continues to impress because she's so freaking unhinged.

Jennifer Tilly's comedy timing during the war of words with the cop about Nica's whereabouts was flawless.

Tiffany is a bit of an enigma, but I'm guessing her motivation in keeping Nica by her side is so that she can stay one step ahead of Chucky.

Using Nica's body to communicate with Chucky without being killed by him is pretty beneficial.

But how will Tiffany be able to stay safe from the dolls if a detective managed to climb over the wall and make his way into her supposedly secure mansion?

A part of me thinks Tiffany likes the cat-and-mouse game more than her hatred for Charles.

Her feelings about Charles have been flippant, to say the least, so there's a good chance she'll find herself loving him again before the end of the season.

Nica is suffering from being locked up and incapacitated by Tiffany, but which side will she choose when all of this is said and done?

The world turned its back on her and declared her to be a killer, so there's literally no way she can bounce back from that.

How will anyone believe her story? There will be some questions from the law about what happened to her limbs, but beyond that, she's still very much in the frame for what happened at the hospital.

Helping Chucky is probably the last thing she ever wanted to do, but things change when your back's against a wall.

The arrival of Glen and Glenda will surely send this arc into high gear because they'll either side with their mother, father, or Nica.

We also don't know where they've been until this point, so there's a chance that they're wicked.

Wicked is synonymous with this universe!

"The Sinners Are Much More Fun" took things in an interesting direction, but I'm ready for the body count to increase.

That should happen on Chucky Season 2 Episode 3, now that the kids are well aware of the killer doll's whereabouts.

What did you think of the new location?

Do you think there should be more bloodshed?

What do you think will become of Tiffany if Glen and Glenda team up with Nica?

Hit the comments.

