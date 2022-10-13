CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Story of a Gun

"I shot an arrow in the air, and where it lands, I do not care."

That about summed up the case of the week on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 3.

Only the final result ended up much sadder, with multiple victims and few criminals.

It also became apparent that the Folsom-Allie-Serena triangle will be a prominent storyline this season.

Folsom's back story is also moving to the fore, with only one legacy character to highlight instead of the multiple ones on CSI: Vegas Season 1.

Mindy Downs' death was a bizarre one for the CSIs to solve. But then, aren't they all?

Mindy had crashed her car into a pole. She had a big bag of money in the car. Somewhere along the way, she had been shot, which likely explained her accident.

Didn't you love the stupid kid who felt the need to take a selfie in front of Mindy's death scene? Idiot. At least one of those teens knew enough to call in the crime.

It's no mystery that Josh Folsom is Maxine's lieutenant. Unlike Gil and Sara running around doing their off-the-books investigation last season, Catherine appears content to take on a kind of CSI-emeritus role.

There wasn't a whole lot of Catherine in this episode. But there will be some episodes with her in the background if the new team is ever going to develop.

This time out, Catherine's search for Grace, and those who made Grace disappear, got back-burned, which left Folsom free to do his actual job. So Max rightly put him in charge of running the investigation into Mindy's death.

A bullet and a broken headlight weren't a whole lot to go on. But the Vegas criminologists have gotten by with less before.

Allie figured out that Mindy had been shot before she crashed. Not a giant leap, but Allie was able to prove that forensically.

As is often the case, Mindy's husband was a suspect, early and often. Robbie scored no points when he admitted that he had crashed into her car and sped off without reporting her death to authorities. He could have saved the CSIs a lot of time if he had.

The forensics pointed to a near-impossible shot by a sniper, taken, surprisingly, from Mindy's neighborhood.

The investigation almost got derailed when boss lady Max got attacked right after finding the shells from the weapon. Her being hospitalized in an induced coma forced Josh to step up, which he did.

Beau, who remains the butt of lab jokes, uncovered the fresh concrete which led to the hiding place of the rifle. But that led to more questions than answers.

That shell casing saved by Max gave them enough to match it to the weapon used to shoot her. That rifle was a career criminal used in many previous crimes.

The rifle belonged to a neighbor woman, who lied about it having been stolen. It turned out that she was protecting her grandson, who had fired the weapon to scare neighborhood bullies and ended up killing Mindy by accident.

Once again, the coverup was worse than the crime, as both grandmother and grandson were taken away for what was essentially an accident.

Serena was right for not apologizing to Robbie for suspecting him. As she pointed out, Mindy wouldn't have been in the line of fire if she hadn't been attempting to leave Robbie behind.

Folsom was in the spotlight this time out. He and Serena making out in the locker room was unexpected, although their being interrupted by work calls was not.

Max seemed to hint that she knew something was going on between Folsom and Serena, but she let it slide. Why cause problems where there aren't any?

Apparently, it was no secret to the existing lab members, although Beau and the two new coroners may be oblivious to it. In his role of a pesky younger brother, Park needled Allie about her pining for Josh.

Let's face it. Allie dropped the ball. The fact that Folsom and Serena are a couple is on her, not either of them. And now Park has got her worried about her behavior around Serena, although they appear somewhat professional around each other.

Now that Josh is off the market, she and he seem to have settled into a little-sister-big-brother relationship. Not at all what she was shooting for, but it beats their previous awkwardness.

Although it's never been spelled out, it's becoming apparent that Folsom has pulled himself up from the wrong side of Vegas.

His reaching out to Trey, his sister's significant other, on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 2, appears to be a mistake.

That's because Trey showed up at the lab looking for a favor. He claimed that he had the fingerprints of someone who had pulled a prank on him, and he wanted to know who to get that person back.

A well-meaning Allie urged Josh to help Trey. But knowing Trey, Folsom decides not to give him the name in the end, fearful of how Trey might get into trouble.

Also, Trey let out that Folsom's mother is out of prison. How long until we meet Jeannette?

To follow Folsom's career path, watch CSI: Vegas online.

Are you looking forward to Folsom coming to the forefront?

What are your thoughts about the love triangle?

Are you OK with Catherine's storyline getting less weight?

Comment below.

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.