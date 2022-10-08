Doctor Who: Trailer and Premiere Date for Jodie Whittaker's Final Episode Revealed

at .

It's the end of the line for Jodie Whittaker's iteration of the Doctor.

BBC America on Saturday dropped the official trailer for Whittaker's final installment, and it looks like a treat.

“Hello, Doctor. Welcome to the end of your existence," the Master says at the top of the trailer for "The Power of the Doctor."

Doctor Who Whittaker's Finale Photo

The highly anticipated episode will air Sunday, October 23 on BBC America, bringing to a close one of the biggest chapters in series history.

As expected, the series is going all out for this episode. We have Daleks, Earth on the brink of exctinction, and so much more.

Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor - Doctor Who

“In this feature-length special to mark her last adventure, Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor must fight for her very existence, against her deadliest enemies: the Daleks, the Cybermen, and her arch-nemesis, the Master,” the logline reads, according to Radio Times.

“Who is attacking a speeding bullet train on the edges of a distant galaxy?” the synopsis continues.

“Why are seismologists going missing from 21st century Earth? Who is defacing some of history’s most iconic paintings? Why is a Dalek trying to make contact with the Doctor?"

"And just what hold does the mesmeric Rasputin have over Tsar Nicholas in 1916 Russia? The Doctor faces multiple threats…and a battle to the death.”

Get Ready to Sparkle - Doctor Who Season 11 Episode 1

News of Whittaker's exit broke in July 2021.

"In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them."

"My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life," the actress continued in her statement. 

Ncuti Gatwa for BBC

"And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side and pass on the baton together."

As previously reported, Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa will serve as the new doctor.

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

