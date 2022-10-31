East New York Season 1 Episode 6 Spoilers: Suarez is In Trouble!

Jimmy Smits fans, this is your week.

Smits is a big name who has so far had only a small role, popping up to encourage Regina or to suggest she be careful of alienating Deputy Mayor Sharpe.

That's about to change. East New York Season 1 Episode 6 spoilers say that Chief Suarez will find himself in hot water, which likely means more screen time for Smits' character.

Suarez's troubles are slated to begin when an arrest goes viral.

It's highly unlikely that the aging chief, who is more or less an administrator now, will make the controversial arrest himself. However, he's in charge of the entire NYPD East New York branch, so if any officer under him does something questionable, he likely has to answer for it.

Of course, so would whoever was in charge of that unit -- AKA Regina if it's the 7-4. Suarez is always trying to get Regina to play the political game better so she can keep her job and make the changes she wants to make in the police department; could this problem be the result of her refusal to listen?

Suarez's troubles could also revolve around an arrest that Sharpe thinks makes the mayor's office look bad or otherwise objects to. The arrestee could be someone with ties to the mayor who is making a lot of noise about it being unfair.

Lots of possibilities here and few clues as to which is correct! We only know that Sharpe shows up in Regina's office, which is never good news for her.

The pressure is already on her because of a missing child case.

These cases are high stakes, with limited time to find the child before they are hurt or killed, especially if a pedophile or a psychopath snatched the victim. Typically, cops consider the first 48 hours after a child abduction the most critical to finding the kid alive and unharmed, so the 7-4 will have to hurry to find this child. In addition, if the missing child lives in the projects, his parents will be skeptical about whether the cops will bother to put resources into finding him. This will add extra pressure for Regina, who wants to improve community relations with the cops and keep everyone in the community safe. Sharpe will likely add pressure of his own. Whatever's going on with Suarez is bad enough; Sharp won't want to be seen as soft on crime or presiding over a city where children are likely to disappear and never be seen again. All of these factors should make for an intense hour of television! Regina will likely butt heads with the mayor over this one, and Suarez may be caught in the middle because of his situation. Regina will pass the pressure on to Yenko, who has a connection to an important witness. This should be interesting! Yenko is a goofy character who is primarily involved in comical storylines. Richard Kind does silly characters well, and most of the time, Yenko provides some lighthearted relief from the heavier stories of the hour. But this time, he'll have a more serious role to play. Yenko will probably be reluctant to press his connection too hard, but Regina won't accept that when the stakes are this high. She'll likely give him one of her rousing speeches to get him moving. There's always a subplot on East New York, and this time it involves Sandeford. While on the job, the senior detective will cross paths with an ex-girlfriend. It's not clear whether this has to do with the missing child or another case that Sandeford is working. Either way, he's not one to mince words -- will he let his ex have it? That doesn't seem like a great idea. Sandeford's ex might be a key witness, and they won't cooperate if Sandeford is nasty to her. Plus, the ex could file a complaint against him to get revenge, which would cause extra trouble when Regina needs less of it. Sandeford's behavior might also drive Bentley to say something, especially if Sandeford fights with his ex in front of the rookie. (That's not a great look while training someone!) However this goes down, it might lead to some compelling backstory for Sandeford. We don't know much about him yet other than that he and Suarez came up the ranks at the same time; it's high time we learned more. There are no spoilers about Quinlan and her neighbors this time, but there's sure to be a conflict over the guns she found in the elevator shaft. The residents probably won't remember for long that she did what she could to get their elevator fixed if she launches a full-scale investigation, but she can't ignore a bunch of weapons hidden in a shaft! She'll never get away from her neighbors' image of her as a cop who moved into the projects to cause trouble, and this latest incident isn't going to help. Are you pumped up for the newest episode of East New York? Hit the big, blue SHOW COMMENTS button and let us know! East New York Season 1 Episode 6 doesn't air until November 6, but you can watch East New York online whenever you'd like. East New York airs on CBS on Sundays at 9 PM EST / PST.

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon. Follow him on Twitter.