Elite Star Ester Expósito Joins New Series La Isla Bonita

One of the breakout stars of Netflix's hit teen drama Elite has landed her next project.

According to Variety, Ester Expósito has joined the cast of new dramedy La Isla Bonita, which comes from Elite director Ginesta Guindal.

Expósito is set to play Roxy in the new project, which focuses on a group of friends living in a house in Ibiza.

However, their lives are upended when the landlord trips the rent for the summer months, forcing them to find an ingenious solution to keep their lives and home together.

Variety descrives the series as an “irreverent dramedy,” and it sounds like a lot of fun.

Expósito's Roxy has aspirations of becoming "someone" on social media and attenting the island's best parties.

“La Isla Bonita is a personal series. Lustful. Loving. Full of vitality. This story is based on my own experiences in Ibiza and springs from my life values and emotions, from being a Millennial in today’s world,” said Ginesta to Variety of the series.

“Ester’s ability to portray characters that are complex, contradictory, and relatable to audiences worldwide is a wonderful fit.”

Camila Jiménez, CEO of production company The Immigrant said that development is advanced.

Carla Rosón Caleruega

"We have the whole of the first season sketched out, and a clear vision for the second one. Ginesta is clear on the episodes and we’re just about to begin a pilot," Camila said, adding that the strong aspect of the series is that it focuses on young people who lead chaotic lives.

"The show is telling a story that’s authentic because it’s so close to Ginesta‘a personal experiences, but it touches upon issues that are vital for Millennials and Centennials around the world today," Camila says.

"Gentrification is making life unaffordable – whether it’s Ibiza, New York or Puerto Rico, mental health is plummeting around the world – crumbling around the weight of our relationship with social media, sexuality is constantly being redefined… One of the advantages of a multi-character, multi-season show is that it allows you to focus on nuanced themes like these via multiple points of view and see how they develop with the characters through time."

Expósito is best known for playing Carla Rosón Caleruega on Elite, a role she held for the first three seasons, in addition to some short stories on the spinoff.

The series is set to return to Netflix next month, and for the first time, it will be without any original stars.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.