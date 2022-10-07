Falling for Christmas: Lindsay Lohan Suffers From Amnesia in Trailer for Netflix Movie

Lindsay Lohan is back, and her first Netflix rom-com looks like a winner.

Netflix on Friday dropped the official trailer for Falling for Christmas.

“Happy holidays, everyone! Christmas has come early this year, and I come bearing gifts,” the actress says at the top of the clip before the trailer gets underway.

"A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia, and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas," the logline reads.

The trailer looks like a lot of fun, showcasing Lohan and Overstreet as two people who may or may not fall in love.

Lohan described the movie as “extravagant, temperamental [and] glamorous,” in an interview Netflix’s Tudum.

The star believes Falling For Christmas “is such a refreshing, heartwarming romantic comedy.”

She adds, “Christmas is a time when family comes together. It’s just such a loving holiday.”

Netflix has scheduled the movie for November 10.

Janeen Damian directs the movie, and Lohan has already announced she will team up with the director for movie at the streamer.

The trailer also offers a first look at Lindsay Lohan singing the classic holiday song "Jingle Bell Rock."

The full track will be available on November 4.

The Lindsay Lohan comeback era is officially underway, and we could not be more excited.

Lohan has fans around the globe, which is perfect for Netflix.

The streaming service has a wealth of holiday-related content on tap for the end of the year.

Check out the official trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.