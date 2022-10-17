Fanatic Feed: FBI Sets Special Sunday Telecast, Martin Short Joins ABC's Beauty and the Beast, & More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Monday, October 17, 2022.

Fans of FBI will be getting a special Sunday episode on November 6.

TV Line reports that a fresh episode of FBI Season 5 will air at 8:30 pm ET / 8 pm PT on the night.

FBI and the spinoffs FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted will all be preempted on Tuesday, Nov. 8 by Election Night news coverage.

The original series has an extra episode in its inventory after airing the delayed Season 4 final earlier this month.

ABC's Beauty and the Beast anniversary special has added six people to its cast.

Martin Short will play the Lumiere, Shania Twain will play Mrs. Potts, David Alan Grier will play clock Cogsworth, Rizwan Manji will play Gaston’s sidekick LeFou, Jon Jon Briones will star as Belle’s father Maurice and Leo Abelo Perry as Mrs. Potts’ son Chip.

The special is set to air Thursday, December 15, with H.E.R. and Josh Groban Belle and the Beast.

Joshua Henry and Rita Moreno are also a part of the cast.

FOX has renewed animated series Grimsburg for Season 2 ahead of its 2023 premiere.

The series stars Emmy Award winner Jon Hamm (Mad Men, Top Gun: Maverick), who also serves as an executive producer on the series.

In Grimsburgh, Marvin Flute (Hamm) may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire.

But there's one mystery he still can't crack - his family. Now that he's back in Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, Flute will follow every lead he's got to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving, even if it means hanging out with the son he never bothered to get to know.

Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel created the series and serve as co-executive producers. Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady, Connie Tavel, Chadd Gindin and Jon Hamm serve as executive producers.

