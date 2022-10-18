Fanatic Feed: Tony Danza Joins And Just Like That, Welcome to Chippendales Trailer, & More

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

And Just Like That... is following through on one of its season finale's most pivotal lines.

Deadline reported Tuesday that Tony Danza had joined the cast of the Sex and the City revival's second season.

The outlet states that Danza will play Diaz’s (Sara Ramirez) father in the sitcom they wrote about their family.

Che hinted at Danza's arrival in the season finale when they said that the actor had agreed to "read for my father" in a pilot that was picked up.

Danza is also set to star alongside Alyssa Milano on the forthcoming Who's The Boss sequel.

And Just Like That Season 2 is in production for an early 2023 launch on HBO Max.

Meanwhile, Hulu has shared a trailer for its sprawling true-crime saga, Welcome to Chippendales, which tells the outrageous story of Somen "Steve" Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world's greatest male-stripping empire - and let nothing stand in his way in the process.

The series stars series regulars Kumail Nanjiani, Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis, and Annaleigh Ashford, with recurring guest stars Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesús, Andrew Rannells, Spencer Boldman and guest stars Nicola Peltz Beckham, and Dan Stevens.

Robert Siegel and Nanjiani executive produce alongside Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Matt Shakman, Emily V. Gordon, Nora Silver, and Rajiv Joseph, who will write on the series along with Mehar Sethi.

Siegel and Konner serve as co-showrunners, and Shakman will direct. Jacqui Rivera is the co-executive producer, and Annie Wyman is the co-producer.

Netflix has announced an official trailer for Young Royals Season 2.

The second season has been in the works for a while, and if the trailer is any indication, there will be more drama than before.

It picks up in the aftermath of a scandal that derailed the focal relationship, and we're sure it's going to be another huge hit.

Watch all episodes when they drop on November 1.

Simu Liu (Shang Chi) has lined up his next big franchise.

Deadline reports that Liu will headline and EP a Seven Wonders series adaptation, which based on Ben Mezrich's novel of the same name.

The series centers on Dr. Nate Grady (Liu), a brilliant botanist-adventurer who teams up with the slippery international fixer Sloane Seydoux on a breathless race to solve an ancient mystery tied to the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

