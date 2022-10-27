Girls5eva Moves to Netflix With Season 3 Renewal

Girls5eva's days at Peacock are numbered.

Netflix announced Thursday that it had picked up a third season of the musical comedy series, from creator/showrunner/executive producer Meredith Scardino, executive producer Tina Fey, and Universal Television.

What's more, Netflix will be the exclusive home to the third season, and it also acquired co-exclusive global streaming rights to the first two seasons of the critically-acclaimed Emmy® Award-nominated comedy.

Girls5eva stars Grammy® Award-winner and Tony® and Emmy® Award-nominated singer Sara Bareilles (Dawn); Grammy® and Tony® Award-winning actress and singer Renée Elise Goldsberry (Wickie); Emmy® Award-winning Saturday Night Live mainstay and comedy icon Paula Pell (Gloria); and New York Times Best-Selling author, actor, activist, writer and host Busy Philipps (Summer).

The series follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the ‘90s who reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot.

They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?

“Our deepest thanks to Peacock for bringing Girls5eva to life and supporting us creatively at every turn since the first pitch. And we are endlessly grateful to our partners at NBCU for their boundless commitment," said executive producers Meredith Scardino, Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond & Robert Carlock.

"Today, we are thrilled to announce that our reunited girl group will be re-reunited at Netflix. We are so thankful to everyone at the streamer who fell in love with our music-filled comedy."

"We cannot wait to introduce Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria to the global Netflix audience."

"Well, not fully introduce, if you look closely, Girls5eva can be seen in the background of the Woodstock ’99 documentary setting a porta potty on fire."

“We are so happy to bring Girls5eva to Netflix,” said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix Vice President of Comedy Series. “Just like the show, we are so excited to reunite with this amazing team.”'

The move to Netflix is undoubtedly a shocker, but given that there was no word on the show's fate since its Season 2 finale, many thought it was quietly canceled.

