Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show Season 2 Exclusive Sneak Peek: Joe Lo Truglio and Beth Dover Guest Star!

Hello, Jack! Season 2 gets underway Friday, October 7, on Apple TV+.

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive first look at what's ahead in the season premiere, featuring appearances from Joe Lo Truglio and Beth Dover.

The clip shows Jack as the gazebo following an event that leaves the neighborhood in a state of disrepair.

The gazebo is destroyed, and Truglio and Dover play a husband and wife who think back to when the location served as the space for their wedding.

Jack then speaks about the big day as the two new characters prepare to repair their home.

Jack is one of Clover Grove’s most thoughtful and caring residents, greeting everyone with kindness and humor. His ability to spread compassion, creativity, and imagination inspires everyone in town to do the same.

A new season of kindness creates more incredible change.

The series is co-created and executive produced by Jack McBrayer (30 Rock, Phineas and Ferb, Wreck-It Ralph franchise) and Angela C. Santomero (Blue’s Clues, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood).

Fellow Season 2 guest stars include Tony Hale (Mysterious Benedict Society), Gillian Jacobs (Community), Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), D’Arcy Carden (A League of Their Own), Kristen Schaal (What We Do In The Shadows), Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Emily V. Gordon (Little America) and music from American rock band, OK Go.

The series is produced by Emmy Award-winning 9 Story Media Group (Karma’s World, Blue’s Clues & You!,) with animation by its Oscar-nominated studio Brown Bag Films (Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Doc McStuffins, Vampirina).

Jax Media also produces. Wendy Harris and Vince Commisso from 9 Story Media Group and Tony Hernandez and John Skidmore from Jax Media serve as executive producers, alongside showrunner and Emmy Award nominee Guy Toubes.

Dr. Junlei Li, the Saul Zaentz senior lecturer in Early Childhood Education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, serves as the kindness and human connection expert on the series through Apple TV+’s changemakers initiative.

Check out the official sneak peek below.

