His Dark Materials Final Season Premiere Set at HBO: Watch the First Trailer!

The end of His Dark Materials is almost here.

HBO announced Friday that the third and final season of the fantasy drama is set to premiere Monday, December 5, at 9 p.m.

Two episodes will be available on premiere night, and two episodes will air each week until the series finale on Monday, December 2.

The final season is based on The Amber Spyglass, the final novel in Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy.

"In the final chapter of this epic fantasy series, Lyra (Dafne Keen), the prophesied child, and Will (Amir Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife, must journey to a dark place from which no one has ever returned," the logline reads.

"As her father’s great war against the Authority edges closer, they will learn that saving the worlds comes at a terrible price."

The series stars Dafne Keen as Lyra, Amir Wilson as Will, Ruth Wilson as Mrs. Coulter, James McAvoy as Lord Asriel, Simone Kirby as Mary Malone, and Will Keen as Father President McPhail.

The cast also includes Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi, Ruta Gedminstas as Serafina Pekkala, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Commander Ogunwe, Jamie Ward as Father Gomez, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Simon Harrison and Chipo Chung as the rebel angels Balthamos, Baruch and Xaphania, and Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe as Ama.

His Dark Materials is produced by Bad Wolf in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO.

Executive producing the series are Jane Tranter, Dan McCulloch, Joel Collins and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf; Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper; Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich and Carolyn Blackwood for New Line Cinema; and Ben Irving for the BBC.

The official trailer gives us a lot to look forward to, including a big arrival.

Thankfully, the show is ending on its own terms after with the end of the source material.

