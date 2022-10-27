Jack Ryan Is Hunted in Thrilling Season 3 Trailer

The penultimate season of Jack Ryan is poised to be the most dramatic.

Prime Video released the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated return of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

The series stars John Krasinski in the titular role, with Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly reprising their roles as CIA Officer James Greer and former CIA Officer Mike November, respectively.

Joining the cast this season are Nina Hoss as Czech President Alena Kovac and Betty Gabriel as CIA Rome Station Chief Elizabeth Wright.

As previously announced, Season Three will premiere all eight episodes on Wednesday, December 21 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

In the third season of the action-thriller series, Jack Ryan is working as a CIA case officer in Rome, when he is tipped off that the Sokol Project, a secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire, is being resurrected more than 50 years after it was thought to have been shut down.

Jack embarks on a mission to confirm the intelligence, but things quickly go awry, and he is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy.

Accused of treason, with a Red Notice out for his arrest, Jack is forced to run from his own government, if he has any hope of uncovering the rogue faction before it’s too late.

Crisscrossing Europe as he is hunted by former allies and new enemies alike, Jack races against the clock to stop the cascade of destabilizing conflicts from leading to global catastrophe.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is co-produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios, and Skydance Television, and executive produced by Andrew Form, Allyson Seeger, John Krasinski, Vaun Wilmott, Brad Fuller, and Michael Bay.

Additionally, Tom Clancy and Skydance Television’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost executive produce the third season, along with Mace Neufeld and Carlton Cuse.

It was announced in May that the fourth season will conclude the hit Prime Video drama, but a spinoff is planned with Michael Peña in the driver's seat.

The trailer for the penultimate season is high-octane, teasing a deadly battle of survival.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.