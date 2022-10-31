Jared Padalecki Plans to Appear on Walker: Independence

Jared Padalecki has headlined Walker on The CW for three seasons, and the star wants to appear in its 1800s-set spinoff Walker: Independence.

“It’s totally something we’ve talked about and thought about since Day 1 of the conception of Walker Independence,” Padalecki said in an interview with TV Line.

Yes, there's over a 150-year gap between the timelines of both series, but there are some options on the table to get the ball rolling on such a move.

“And whether it’s a flashback on Walker or a flash-forward on Walker Independence, or whether they can dress me up enough to let me exist in Independence, just not as Cordell Walker, I see a bunch of fun ways to kind of integrate the two, and keep that Walker-verse thriving and throw in Easter eggs,” Padalecki told the outlet.

Matt Barr, who appeared on Walker, is the male lead on Walker Independence, playing the ancestor of Hoyt Rawlins.

Padalecki has been in The CW family since the beginning, thanks to his role on Supernatural, so we're inclined to believe the network would go all out to make such a crossover happen.

“I refuse to let Walker Independence carry on without me being on screen in 19th century Texas in some way, shape or form,” Padalecki added.

Walker Independence launched earlier this month and also stars Katherine McNamara.

With new owners, Nexstar, The CW aims to become a profitable network in the next few years, which the Walker universe fits into very well.

The franchise has strong viewership for the network, so there's a good chance they will remain on Thursdays into next season, barring a downturn in the ratings.

We're sure Padalecki on Independence would help lift the ratings, but we'd watch him and his former TV brother Jensen Ackles in anything.

What are your thoughts on Padalecki dressing up in 1800s attire?

Hit the comments below.

Catch Walker Thursdays at 8 p.m. and Walker Independence at 9 p.m., only on The CW.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.