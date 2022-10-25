Leslie Jordan Dies: Call Me Kat Co-Stars Pay Tribute as Series Pauses Production

Leslie Jordan's co-workers on the FOX comedy series Call Me Kat are speaking out about his tragic death.

Jordan died Monday in a single-car crash in Hollywood, with reports alleging he likely suffered a medical emergency ahead of the crash.

“There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family. Leslie Jordan was larger than life,” a joint statement from series star Mayim Bialik, the cast, and producers reads, according to Deadline.

“He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious. We got to know and love him at the height of his happiness and joy and it is inconceivable to imagine a world without our Leslie: the man who would spit on his contact lenses before putting them in his eyes, the man who had a story about every man in Hollywood and some of the women as well, the man who lived to make people laugh."

"We will be taking time to grieve and to celebrate the many gifts Leslie gave to us and to the entire world and we appreciate privacy at this time.”

“We are shocked and devasted by today’s tragic passing of Leslie Jordan,” FOX said in a statement.

“Leslie was far more than an Emmy Award-winning comedic talent with whom we’ve laughed alongside for all these years. He was the kindest person you could ever imagine who simply lit up a room and brought pure joy and huge smiles to millions of people around the world."

"The truest of Southern Gentlemen, Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor and, throughout, gifted us with countless fond memories that will last forever."

"As we grieve this sad news, we also wish to extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie’s family, friends, and fans, whom he held so dear.”

Production on Call Me Kat Season 3 has been paused for an undetermined amount of time, but Thursday's new episode is set to air as planned.

Jordan's recurring Will & Grace character was one of his most popular roles, and Megan Mullally paid tribute to her co-star on Monday.

“My heart is breaking,” Mullally shared on Instagram late Monday.

“I really can’t believe it. Leslie Jordan was, hands down, one of the greats. People use that expression a lot, and I’m not sure it’s always applicable. There aren’t that many people who are truly great at anything."

"But Leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. His timing, his delivery, all apparently effortless. You can’t get any better than that.

“And what a friendly, fun-loving, dear person,” she continued.

“I was just with him last month. The prestigious National Book Festival was showcasing Leslie and his best-selling book in Washington D.C., and he’d asked me to come interview him for his event."

"I’d done my prep, but it was all completely unnecessary, of course, as I just had to barely unleash him and he went off on a series of absolutely hilarious stories that had the very large audience in hysterics for a solid hour.”

Sean Hayes also paid tribute to Jordan on social media.

“My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him."

"There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. Leslie, you will be missed, my dear.”

Eric McCormack also paid tribute via Twitter.

“Crushed to learn about the loss of Leslie Jordan, the funniest and flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known," Eric said.

"The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his Will & Grace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man.”

May Leslie Jordan rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.