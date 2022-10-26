Only Murders in the Building: Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 Cast

Only Murders in the Building is adding another big name to its already stacked cast.

According to Deadline, Grey's Anatomy veteran Jesse Williams has landed a recurring role in the Hulu hit's third season.

Williams is set to play a documentarian who takes an interest in the latest case that plagues Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short).

As previously reported, Paul Rudd is playing the latest victim at the center of the case in the third season.

It certainly sounds like the documentarian will be on a collision course with our core three who have managed to solve two big crimes so far.

Adding someone into the mix who may have an interest in solving the case adds another layer to the series.

Series creator Jim Hoffman opened up to EW about the big shift.

"Season 1 was really centered around a Mabel story, and then Charles and his father emotionally led season 2 in many ways, so it feels right to lean into Oliver a bit more and his dream of a potential comeback," Hoffman said to the outlet.

"And so that's where it started to feel like we can go into the theater and imagine a break between them so that we have fodder for what happened in that year jump, and where are they when we join them in season 3 around this new problem they have ... We reset them a little bit, reset their world, and yet the Arconia is still very present in season 3."

Hulu picked up the third season of Only Murders in the Building in July, just weeks after the second season debuted.

“‘Only Murders in the Building’ is the true crown jewel of our slate. Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena’s work," Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment said in a statement at the time.

Williams exited Grey's Anatomy as a series regular a few years back, but the star has returned several times since.

His latest comeback to the hit medical drama is set to air next month.

His other credits include Cabin in the Woods and Little Fires Everywhere.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.