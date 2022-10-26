People's Choice Awards: This Is Us Leads 2022 Nominations

The final season of This Is Us has largely been shut out of the awards circuit, but the recently concluded NBC drama showed strong in the People's Choice Awards nominations.

The series drew six total nominations, the most nominations for a TV series.

ABC's Abbott Elementary and Grey's Anatomy, NBC's Law & Order: SVU and Saturday Night Live, and Netflix's Stranger Things, all scored four nominations apiece.

House of the Dragon secured three nominations, and it will face off against Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings the Rings of Power in one of the most important categories.

The awards ceremony is set to air Tuesday, December 6 at 9/8c, on NBC and E!

Kenan Thompson is set to host.

Voting begins today, October 26, and concludes Wednesday, November 9.

Scroll down for the full list of TV nominations.

THE SHOW OF 2022

Abbott Elementary

Better Call Saul

Grey’s Anatomy

House of the Dragon

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Saturday Night Live

Stranger Things

This Is Us

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2022

Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ice-T, Law & Order: SVU

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2022

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2022

Bridgerton

Bel-Air

Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Inventing Anna

Severance

The Bear

The Boys

The Thing About Pam

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2022

Better Call Saul

Cobra Kai

Euphoria

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: SVU

Ozark

This Is Us

The Walking Dead

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2022

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Zendaya, Euphoria

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2022

House of the Dragon

La Brea

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Moon Knight

Obi-Wan Kenobi

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Stranger Things

The Umbrella Academy

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2022

Abbott Elementary

black-ish

Never Have I Ever

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Young Rock

Young Sheldon

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2022

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2022

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Kardashians

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Selling Sunset

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2022

Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset

Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians

Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2022

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

Dancing With the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Bachelorette

The Masked Singer

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

The Voice

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2022

Charli D’Amelio, Dancing with the Stars

Bosco, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Gabby Windey, The Bachelorette

Mayyas, America’s Got Talent

Noah Thompson, American Idol

Selma Blair, Dancing with the Stars

Teyana Taylor, The Masked Singer

Willow Pill, RuPaul’s Drag Race

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022

Good Morning America

Live With Kelly and Ryan

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

Today With Hoda and Jenna

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

