People's Choice Awards: This Is Us Leads 2022 Nominations
The final season of This Is Us has largely been shut out of the awards circuit, but the recently concluded NBC drama showed strong in the People's Choice Awards nominations.
The series drew six total nominations, the most nominations for a TV series.
ABC's Abbott Elementary and Grey's Anatomy, NBC's Law & Order: SVU and Saturday Night Live, and Netflix's Stranger Things, all scored four nominations apiece.
House of the Dragon secured three nominations, and it will face off against Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings the Rings of Power in one of the most important categories.
The awards ceremony is set to air Tuesday, December 6 at 9/8c, on NBC and E!
Kenan Thompson is set to host.
Voting begins today, October 26, and concludes Wednesday, November 9.
Scroll down for the full list of TV nominations.
THE SHOW OF 2022
Abbott Elementary
Better Call Saul
Grey’s Anatomy
House of the Dragon
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Saturday Night Live
Stranger Things
This Is Us
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2022
Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi
Ice-T, Law & Order: SVU
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2022
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2022
Bridgerton
Bel-Air
Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Inventing Anna
Severance
The Bear
The Boys
The Thing About Pam
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2022
Better Call Saul
Cobra Kai
Euphoria
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: SVU
Ozark
This Is Us
The Walking Dead
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2022
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Zendaya, Euphoria
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2022
House of the Dragon
La Brea
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Moon Knight
Obi-Wan Kenobi
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Stranger Things
The Umbrella Academy
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2022
Abbott Elementary
black-ish
Never Have I Ever
Only Murders in the Building
Saturday Night Live
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
Young Rock
Young Sheldon
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2022
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2022
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
Below Deck Sailing Yacht
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Kardashians
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Selling Sunset
THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2022
Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians
Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2022
America’s Got Talent
American Idol
Dancing With the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Bachelorette
The Masked Singer
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
The Voice
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2022
Charli D’Amelio, Dancing with the Stars
Bosco, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Gabby Windey, The Bachelorette
Mayyas, America’s Got Talent
Noah Thompson, American Idol
Selma Blair, Dancing with the Stars
Teyana Taylor, The Masked Singer
Willow Pill, RuPaul’s Drag Race
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022
Good Morning America
Live With Kelly and Ryan
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
Today With Hoda and Jenna
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
