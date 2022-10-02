SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 3 Review: Growing Pains

Bravo Team continues to beat the odds, but at what cost?

SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 3 kicked off with the revelation the team we've watched for six seasons would remain intact.

The cost here involved the addition of Omar, who may or may not become one of the most frustrating characters in the history of the series.

It's difficult to be too hard on Omar because, when you think about it, his addition to the team was him progressing in his career.

He may or may not be there to feed back information that could help advance his career, which is something preventing Jason from having much in the way of a connection with him.

Jason doesn't want to be defined by the TBI, but the truth is, he could make another grave mistake while the team is deployed somewhere without much help.

As much as he was frustrated by Omar's likely permanent addition to the team, he would have been better off killing the dude with kindness.

Jason: Last I heard, it's between us and Foxtrot, who gets broken down for parts. Sonny: See? Look. Right there. Command is treating us like a damn finale of a reality show. Just shitcan us or get off the pot. Should just do this Thunderdomestyle. Two teams enter one team leaves.

No matter how Jason thinks, all eyes are on Bravo Team, and there's a good chance this is his last chance to showcase his leadership abilities.

One more issue, and there's a chance Jason -- and the team -- will be disbanded.

I still believe that's very much on the table, especially given that Omar leading them to contact also helped Bravo Team inherit the contacts' enemies.

Truth be told, Jason and everyone else should have been aware of that little nugget before working with the contact and her team.

Bravo team is aware that all eyes are on them, and making one wrong move could be catastrophic.

Omar just put a big fսcking target on Bravo.

Then again, the team needed assistance. How will that change the trajectory in the future?

I don't know, but I do know that Omar faces an even bigger battle to get into Jason's good graces.

It's not uncommon for new additions to the team to make mistakes, but everyone will struggle to connect with Omar.

Hopefully, they can work together with the Kurdish women in a way that helps both sides get prepared for the future.

Ray being open to letting Omar in was unsurprising.

Ray has always been the most impartial person on the team, and deep down, he understands that trust is crucial when your other team members are constantly in life-or-death scenarios.

The best advice to Omar would be too down and not be the first to offer suggestions. Jason wants to believe his grip on the team isn't slipping, and that would be the best way to remedy that.

Then again, it's hard not to think that Jason's TBI will take center stage before the season ends.



Death is better than what they will try to do to us. Torture. rapе. Beheading. That is why we never take this jewelry off. We will take fate into our own hands before falling into theirs.

Sonny helping the Kurdish women make fun of the ISIS soldiers brought some levity to an otherwise serious installment, but it also highlighted the horrors these women face on a daily basis.

It was harrowing to see that the women kept a grenade attached to them to "take fate" into their own hands.

There's no telling what unthinkable things could happen to them if any male soldiers captured them, but it was hard-hitting to see how the women were prepared in case that happened.

I hope we spend a lot more time with these women because their addition to the mission brought a very different dynamic to the forefront.

Clay's struggle to come to terms with how to fill his time was typical.

People were quick to point out that he needed to heal, but mentally, Clay would deteriorate if he sat at home with little to do.

He was rationalizing in his head and thinking about all these different ways he could proceed.

Stella's reasoning for not allowing him to reduce their son's daycare schedule made sense.

Ray: Besides, bringing him on is a small price to pay for keeping Bravo intact, right?

Jason: Yeah, for now.

Ray: The hell does that mean? Omar is dialed in.

Jason: He clocks how I'm leaning into you guys, he's gonna uncover my head issues.

Ray: He's not coming for you, Jace.

Ray: Yeah. It's not just me that I'm worried about, Ray. You're heading back to Raqqa Jacques, where you almost had your ticket punched, right? What if your, your PTSD flares up in front of Omar? Then what? This guy is a politician, Ray, all right? You said it for yourself, huh? He had issues with Foxtrot 1. Now I got to deal with this new fuckstick, right? Lead Bravo into hell while constantly looking over my shoulder?

Getting children into a routine is crucial, and there was no need to break it if they didn't need to.

Clay undoubtedly feels like his life has changed forever, and you could tell it hit him that his time going on missions with his teammates was over ... for now.

Teaching Green Team allows Max Thieriot to dip in and out of the series to fulfill his duties to Cal Fire.

"Growing Pains" felt like a transitional hour of this Paramount+ drama series.

Taking risks this late into a series' run is crucial, and SEAL Team is one of few shows that embraces change.

Knowing that, it's easy to sit back and watch the ride unfold because the creatives always find a way to lead with the characters.

It's hard to tell what will come next, but that makes SEAL Team Season 6 so exciting.

We have a move in the works that will likely follow on from this season, so I suspect things will continue to change for all of the characters.

What are your thoughts on Jason's reaction to Omar?

Do you think they'll bond in time?

What tips would you give anyone joining the team?

Hit the comments.

SEAL Team continues Sundays on Paramount+.

