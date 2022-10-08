Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Teaser Confirms Three New Cast Members

Fans of Star Trek: Discovery were given some exciting information at New York Comic Con.

We got an exciting new trailer, photos, and confirmation that there will be three new cast members.

Callum Keith Rennie will star as Rayner, Elias Toufexis as L'ak, and Eve Harlow as Moll.

Series star Sonequa Martin-Green joined the panel virtually from set in Michael Burnham’s captain’s chair.

Rayner is a gruff, smart Starfleet Captain who holds a clear line between commander and crew – he leads, they follow.

Rayner’s all about the mission, whatever it may be, and he doesn’t do niceties along the way; his feeling is, you get the job done and apologize later.

He has a storied track record of wartime success, but in times of peace he struggles.

Collaboration is not his strong suit. That said, if it serves the greater good he’s willing to learn … but it won’t be easy.

Moll is a former courier turned outlaw, who is highly intelligent and dangerous, with an impressive strategic mind and a sharp wit.

She goes into every situation with a clear plan and stays focused and clear-headed on her goal, even when things go awry. She’s not intimidated by Captain Burnham or the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery, and will face down anyone who stands in her way in order to get what she wants.

L’ak is a former courier turned outlaw, who is tough, impulsive and fiercely protective of his beloved partner, Moll.

So long as he knows she’s safe, he doesn’t care about collateral damage or its consequences – a perspective that makes him very dangerous at times and will put him on the opposite side of Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery when they come into conflict.

"Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncover a mystery that sends them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries," reads the official description for Season 5.

"But there are others on the hunt as well … dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it."

The cast is rounded out by Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker) and Blu del Barrio (Adira).

Check out the trailer below.

