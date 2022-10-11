The Big Bang Theory Cast Was "Blindsided" When Jim Parsons Announced Exit

When Jim Parsons announced his exit from The Big Bang Theory, there was some behind-the-scenes drama.

Parsons decided in 2018, ahead of Season 12, that he was ready to move on from the megahit comedy.

“I don’t think there was a part of me that actually thought I would do more seasons [of Big Bang] after the twelfth,” Parsons explained in the oral history book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff.

“I was ready to… get out of the security of the show to fully find out what was next for me.”

The actor chatted with co-star Simon Helberg, who had similar feelings about wanting to move on.

“Now, that didn’t mean that we, in any way, expected that the show would certainly end,” Helberg added.

"Or that there wouldn’t be any kind of attempt from the producers or the studio or the network to keep the show running, whether or not we were involved.”

Parsons revealed that he went to EPs Chuck Lorre and Steve Molaro after feeling like a "liar" during the first table read for Season 12 to speak about his future on the series.

While Parsons figured the series would continue without him, it turns out, that was never a possibility.

Molaro said, "There was never a question about continuing on without him. "

"The show was this ensemble and the thought of doing some strange version without him didn't seem right."

A meeting was set to inform the cast about the decision. It also included Lorre, Molaro, and showrunner Steve Holland.

"I got the feeling [Jim] was upset with me because maybe he thought I was going to lay out the future, but I didn’t think it was my place to do that,” Lorre says.

“So he explained to them that he was ready to say goodbye at the end of Season 12. And then I said I didn’t see a path forward without Sheldon, and frankly I didn’t want to see a path forward with anybody leaving the show.”

"But there was a lot of crying in the room. Kaley [Cuoco], in particular," Lorre recalled.

"It was a blow. And there was no way to soften it by giving them a heads-up. I didn't know any other way to do it."

Cuoco added, "The shock of, Oh my God, what is next? was scary. I mean, we cried for hours that day. We thought we were going to do another year, so all of the sudden your life kind of flashes before your eyes."

"I looked at Chuck and said, 'What are we going to do?' I couldn't breathe. It just felt like a death, but also a new horizon for everybody as well."

Galecki felt "shocked" and "blindsided."

"We were just blindsided that day. And not necessarily shocked by Jim's decision, but that he hadn't had that conversation with his castmates first to prepare us," the star dished.

"So yes, it could have been handled better. We're a family; have a conversation. And I don't even disagree with how Jim felt, because in many ways, I felt the same way. I just disagreed with how it was managed."

Galecki found it difficult to see the reactions from his colleagues about the end date, but he believed the show could not continue without Parsons.

"I don't think I could have performed in the way I wanted to, or would want to, if we did continue. I was done myself, I think. I didn't really know how to serve the character or the great writing anymore," he explained.

"But none of us — the actors, writers — were comfortable with doing the show without one of us. And we absolutely would not continue on without Jim."

