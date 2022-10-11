The Big Bang Theory Cast Was "Blindsided" When Jim Parsons Announced Exit

at .

When Jim Parsons announced his exit from The Big Bang Theory, there was some behind-the-scenes drama.

Parsons decided in 2018, ahead of Season 12, that he was ready to move on from the megahit comedy.

“I don’t think there was a part of me that actually thought I would do more seasons [of Big Bang] after the twelfth,” Parsons explained in the oral history book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff.

Actress Mayim Bialik, actor Johny Galecki, actor Jim Parsons, actress Melissa Rauch, actor Simon Helberg, actress Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting and actor Kunal Nayyar

“I was ready to… get out of the security of the show to fully find out what was next for me.”

The actor chatted with co-star Simon Helberg, who had similar feelings about wanting to move on.

Jim Parsons attends the 2019 GLSEN Respect Awards at Cipriani 42nd

“Now, that didn’t mean that we, in any way, expected that the show would certainly end,” Helberg added.

"Or that there wouldn’t be any kind of attempt from the producers or the studio or the network to keep the show running, whether or not we were involved.”

Parsons revealed that he went to EPs Chuck Lorre and Steve Molaro after feeling like a "liar" during the first table read for Season 12 to speak about his future on the series.

While Parsons figured the series would continue without him, it turns out, that was never a possibility.

Kaley Cuoco Attends Charity Event

Molaro said, "There was never a question about continuing on without him. "

"The show was this ensemble and the thought of doing some strange version without him didn't seem right."

A meeting was set to inform the cast about the decision. It also included Lorre, Molaro, and showrunner Steve Holland.

"I got the feeling [Jim] was upset with me because maybe he thought I was going to lay out the future, but I didn’t think it was my place to do that,” Lorre says.

Johnny Galecki Attends CMT Awards

“So he explained to them that he was ready to say goodbye at the end of Season 12. And then I said I didn’t see a path forward without Sheldon, and frankly I didn’t want to see a path forward with anybody leaving the show.”

"But there was a lot of crying in the room. Kaley [Cuoco], in particular," Lorre recalled.

"It was a blow. And there was no way to soften it by giving them a heads-up. I didn't know any other way to do it."

Cuoco added, "The shock of, Oh my God, what is next? was scary. I mean, we cried for hours that day. We thought we were going to do another year, so all of the sudden your life kind of flashes before your eyes."

Johnny Galecki Attends Fan Screening of Rings

"I looked at Chuck and said, 'What are we going to do?' I couldn't breathe. It just felt like a death, but also a new horizon for everybody as well."

Galecki felt "shocked" and "blindsided."

"We were just blindsided that day. And not necessarily shocked by Jim's decision, but that he hadn't had that conversation with his castmates first to prepare us," the star dished.

"So yes, it could have been handled better. We're a family; have a conversation. And I don't even disagree with how Jim felt, because in many ways, I felt the same way. I just disagreed with how it was managed."

Keeping a Secret - Tall - The Big Bang Theory Season 12 Episode 24

Galecki found it difficult to see the reactions from his colleagues about the end date, but he believed the show could not continue without Parsons.

"I don't think I could have performed in the way I wanted to, or would want to, if we did continue. I was done myself, I think. I didn't really know how to serve the character or the great writing anymore," he explained.

"But none of us — the actors, writers — were comfortable with doing the show without one of us. And we absolutely would not continue on without Jim."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

TBBT Quotes

Leonard: Hi. I'm Leonard. You are beautiful. You pop, sparkle and buzz electric. I'm going to pick you up at eight, show you a night you will never forget.
Raj: Where are we going?

Sheldon: Why do you have the Chinese character for "soup" tattooed on your right buttock?
Penny: It's not "soup," it's "courage."
Sheldon: No it isn't. But I suppose it does take courage to demonstrate that kind of commitment to soup.
Penny: How'd you see it? You said you wouldn't look.
Sheldon: Sorry. As I told you, the hero always peeks.

TBBT

TBBT Photos

Professor Proton Kenobi - The Big Bang Theory
Georgie and Veronica - The Big Bang Theory
Teen Missy - The Big Bang Theory
Raj talking to Missy - The Big Bang Theory
Missy Returns - The Big Bang Theory
Anu - The Big Bang Theory

TBBT Videos

The Big Bang Theory Series Finale Promo: It's Time to Say Goodbye!
The Big Bang Theory Series Finale Promo: It's Time to Say Goodbye!
The Big Bang Theory Promo: The Beginning of the End
The Big Bang Theory Promo: The Beginning of the End
The Big Bang Theory: Salaries Revealed!
The Big Bang Theory: Salaries Revealed!
  1. The Big Bang Theory
  2. The Big Bang Theory Cast Was "Blindsided" When Jim Parsons Announced Exit