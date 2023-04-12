Max Officially Announced with Harry Potter Reboot, New Big Bang Theory and Game of Thrones Spinoffs, & More!

As has been teased for months, HBO Max will be revamped as Max.

During a Warner Bros. Discovery press event on Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that the new streaming service will launch on May 23 in the U.S.

The aim of removing HBO is to showcase the breadth of the brands under the Warner Bros. Discovery banner.

Max will be home to a wealth of new series, including a new series set in the Big Bang Theory universe.

It was revealed Wednesday that a new comedy series "derived from" the hit comedy is in the works.

Chuck Lorre is working on the project for the streaming service.

The announcement is a surprise because the Big Bang Theory universe remains alive thanks to Young Sheldon, which is set to continue for a seventh season.

Meanwhile, a new series set in the Game of Thrones universe has been ordered to series.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight will adapt George R.R. Martin's Dunk and Egg novellas.

Ryan Condal, who currently serves as House of the Dragon's showrunner, and Vince Gerardis also will be EPs.

"A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros," the official logline reads.

"A young, naive but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall" (aka Dunk) "and his diminutive squire, Egg."

"Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

Warner Bros. Discovery is also leveraging its movie franchises by ordering a series based on Harry Potter.

The series has been teased for years, and now, it's finally happening.

"The stories from each of Rowling's Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for," Max teases.

"The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years."

"Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

This time, however, it will be a drama instead of a horror. It's unclear at this stage what that means and if we'll get any of the cast we know from the movies.

The Conjuring is a viable franchise that has birthed the Annabelle movies, The Nun, and The Curse of La Llorona.

Warner Bros. Discovery also gave us our first taste of several series in the form of trailers.

The Penguin a spinoff of 2022's smash hit Batman movie featuring Colin Farrell reprising the role of The Penguin.

Cristin Milioti stars opposite Farrell in the series, while the cast also includes Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, and Deirdre O'Connell.

The series is in production and while the clip was a very early taste, it showcased what we can expect to perfection.

Check it out below and scroll down for more.

Now, you're probably wondering how much this revamp will cost.

Ad-light comes in at $9.99 per month with an option for a $99.99 fee per year if you prefer that. Ad-free is $15.99/$149.99 per year and will include two streams and 1080p content, while Ultimate Ad-Free, comes in at $19.99 per month/$199.99 per year. You will get 4k content on the ultimate plan, too.

“From the biggest superheroes to real life champions; from culture-shaping dramas to taste-shaping entertainment; from fantastical realms to the realest of worlds, Max will offer an unrivaled range of choice,” said JB Perrette, President & CEO, Global Streaming & Games, Warner Bros. Discovery.

“This new brand signals an important change from two narrower products, HBO Max and discovery+, to our broader content offering and consumer proposition. While each product offered something for some people, Max will have a broad array of quality choices for everybody.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.