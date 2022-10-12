The Conners Exclusive Clip: Who Will Look After Caleb?

Will the family home become even more cramped on The Conners?

On The Conners Season 5 Episode 4, the family ponders what will become of Caleb after a relative passes away.

In an exclusive look at the episode, airing tonight at 8/7c on ABC, we see the family debating who will take him in.

Jackie is adamant that she and Neville should be allowed to look after the 17-year-old, but Louise is also throwing her hat into the ring.

Jackie won't hear any of it, calling Louise a "baby hoarder," which shocks everyone in the room.

Dan points out how cramped the house has been and says they could get a cot in a hallway for the kid.

Yes, the home we first met in 1988 has featured several faces, but it has always suffered from overcrowding of sorts.

"When a relative passes away unexpectedly, the family must debate about who should gain custody of a jaded nephew, who is just shy of his 18th birthday," the synopsis reads.

The Conners Season 5 cast includes John Goodman (Dan), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Sara Gilbert (Becky), Lecy Goranson (Becky), Emma Kenney (Harris), Ames McNamara (Mark), and Jay R. Ferguson (Ben).

Katey Sagal recurs as Louise.

The series continues to be one of the funniest comedies on TV, and that's on full display with this exclusive clip.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.