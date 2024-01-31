Station 19, 9-1-1, Will Trent & More: ABC's Trailers Tease a Spectacular Comeback!

The wait is nearly over for the return of our favorite ABC series.

As we near "go-time," ABC has dropped some scintillating official trailers to whet our whistles and sate the thirsty viewers clamoring for a glimpse of their favorites.

The dual strikes severely impacted the television industry and our collective viewing experience.

While we're facing truncated seasons and some upsetting cancelations, excitement abounds with casting choices, long-awaited cliffhangers concluded, milestone episodes, and so much more.

Let's delve into all the upcoming trailers and teasers for the ABC slate!

Abbott Elementary

First, let's take a moment to appreciate and celebrate our girl Quinta Brunson for winning a mother-flipping Emmy!! Unlike what's teased in the trailer for our beloved Janine, we're NOT taking up cursing (mainly because you can't start something you've always done).

Emmy-award-winning Quinta Brunson does it again, recapturing that sparkle, magic, and humor of Abbott Elementary, and the trailer teases some endearing times.

Where we last left things, Ava was supposedly going to Harvard, and now we see the effects of that excursion as the principal is, shall we say, more principled than we've ever seen her.

Ava donning a Harvard sweatshirt, actually being professional, and NOT hitting on Gregory wasn't on our 2024 Bingo card, but we're willing to see where this goes!

A strict and rigid Ava isn't anything we could've envisioned, but it already appears that Janelle James can spin comedic gold out of this as the ultimate scene-stealer.

Hell, she delivers an iconic "Jeremy Allen Black" line to Gregory, showing that even with her more serious side, she still has the best quips.

If there's one thing everyone at Abbott Elementary can come together and agree upon, it is that this version of Ava is different from what they expect.

Meanwhile, for all of us slow-burn Janine and Gregory shippers, we don't get much to go off of in the trailer. Their minor interactions don't give much away, but the chemistry is definitely still there. Just ask Mr. Johnson, and he knows everything.

The trailer also doesn't give us a glimpse of the epic casting, but we're just throwing this out there already that we cannot wait to see what Josh Segarra pulls off as Manny.

Anyone who has seen his work in Sirens knows he's a comedic gem.

There will also be new faces with Kimia Behpoornia and Benjamin Norris, who promise to shake some things up with new perspectives as school ambassadors.

Abbott Elementary returns February 7 at 9/8c with a supersized hour-long premiere.

The Conners

The Conners series is returning, primarily intact, with most of the cast reprising their roles sans DJ and Mary.

But let's be real: Goodman and Metcalfe continue to carry this series on their backs, and season six teases more of the same.

While rumors are still swirling about whether or not this could be the series' final season, we're still unsure if that's true. Of course, TV Fanatic will keep you up-to-date.

But in the meantime, the most exciting part of this upcoming season, something gloriously teased in the trailer, is that Nick Offerman will be guest-starring.

Can we take a minute to appreciate the meeting of the minds of three sitcom comedians sharing the same space? It's exciting.

Jackie's restaurant is the primary focus of the season as The Lanford Lunchbox desperately needs saving before it goes under.

But, you guys, the standards of that place are so foul; they better be grateful Carmy from The Bear isn't rolling through there to yell at them.

In addition to her struggling restaurant, Jackie also finds love with her new boyfriend, but Dan isn't impressed. When is he ever?

The Conners returns February 7 at 8/7c.

Not Dead Yet

The Gina Rodriguez-led sitcom was a surprising hit, and season two promises to be bigger and better.

The highlight of this trailer is that it teases the arrival of comedy veteran Brad Garrett!

The Everybody Loves Raymond alum will guest-star this season as Lexi's wealthy, arrogant, and hilarious father, of whom Lexi has severe daddy issues over.

And this self-involved man has his sights set on Nell as he plans what he'd like his obituary to say about him when his time comes. The bonding between the two will undoubtedly cause more tension between Nell and Lexi.

Meanwhile, Lexi is tired of her entire life being consumed by dead people and genuinely wants to make some connections, maybe even of the spicy variety, with some living, breathing beings. Still, there's no better blocker than a ghost.

Not Dead Yet returns February 7 at 8:30/7:30c.

American Idol

Get your tissues ready because American Idol is back, and they're pulling at all the heartstrings. We're having an allergy flair-up just typing about this.

American Idol goes full steam ahead, giving us a four-minute sneak peek at who may arguably be a frontrunner for the season with McKenna Breinholt.

With a raspy voice as smooth as velvet, she utterly captivates the judges, but the real gut-punch moment comes in the final moments of the sneak peek.

After hearing her emotional story about her life as an adoptee at the top of the clip, you'll be in a puddle of your own tears by the close of it.

American Idol returns Sunday, February 18, at 8/7c

Will Trent

We eagerly await the return of breakout hit series Will Trent, and the second season shouldn't disappoint.

The This is Us alum has been making the rounds, and fans of Susan Kelechi Watson will be thrilled to see her in the trailer.

She'll be playing a bomb expert, and more than a few things will explode. Wait, no, actually, maybe.

The trailer is a work of an hour, highlighting Will Trent's absolute brilliance along with his undeniable sex appeal to a needle drop of Salt n' Peppa's Whatta Man, and it works, oh boy, does it work.

Not only do we see Will invigorated with solving cases and reading crime scenes like nobody's business, including sussing out that guest-star Clark Gregg is the real target of a bombing.

But we also get some flirtatious moments between Will and Angie and Will and Susan Kelechi Watson's Cricket. The latter of whom he asks out for dinner and "sexual intercourse" after getting hot and bothered diffusing a bomb with her.

The trailer is a fever dream of delectability, and it's good to have Will Trent back.

Will Trent return on February 20 at 8/7c.

The Rookie

Don't you love it when a trailer gets you pumped?!

The Rookie is back, baby, and to say we're hyped about it would be the understatement of the century.

Kristian Bruun is guest-starring as the nefarious, mysterious Big Bad of the season, and as we saw in that hair-raising season finale, this man is about to be a problem!

He's a formidable opponent for the L.A.P.D., but our squad is ready, and Grey is leading the charge with a rallying speech that gets the adrenaline coursing through your veins as if you're right there with them!

We don't get much by the way of what happens to Thorsen. And there are a few nods and teases to the highly-anticipated Nolan and Bailey wedding.

They threw a few bones in there for the Chenford shippers, too. But mostly, we get the impression it will take everything the team has to take down their latest foe, but we know they're up for the challenge!

The Rookie returns February 20 at 9/8c!

The Good Doctor

Sadly, it's The Good Doctor's farewell season, and there's a tone of finality to the teaser for what's in store.

Shaun and Lea are happy together as new parents and appear to have adjusted to parenthood.

But something is missing from their lives, and Dr. Glassman remains distant from Shaun and the others after their spat. The tension between the mentor and mentee is all too real.

We also see that the cases will affect Shaun differently now that he's a new father, and working on kids will be particularly difficult.

Meanwhile, Morgan and Alex are taking care of a little one of their own, but there are concerns about Eden's health, and we're already unprepared for where this can go.

It's going to be an emotional final season of this medical drama!

The Good Doctor returns on February 20 at 10/9c.

9-1-1

Oh, one of our favorite wee-woo shows is keeping it cute, concise, and conservative with their trailer for their official debut on ABC.

9-1-1's transition from FOX to ABC has been rife with various emotions across the scope, from anticipation and excitement to trepidation and confusion.

But hey, we're not here to fan the flames in the firefighter show debacle but rather share that we're excited about the opening catastrophe for the new season.

It only feels right that in 2024, we'll be watching our rendition of the Titanic take place before our eyes with our beloved Bathena fighting for their and everyone else's lives.

The trailer doesn't tease too much, opting to keep things close to the vest so that we'll be completely blown away when it premieres, but we will say the use of David Bowe's "Heroes" is particularly inspired.

9-1-1 makes its ABC debut on March 14 at 8/7c.

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's is coming in hot, and we do mean hot, with their foot on the gas! Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 20 left us on the edge of our seats and holding our breaths with all the cliffhangers, and the trailer teases that we'll get some serious answers to them.

They're not even bothering to pretend as if Teddy doesn't survive, but they're having fun focusing on other things.

In true Grey's Anatomy fashion, the personal lives are hot messes, as Richard is on the cusp of falling off the wagon, and the love and sex lives of the interns get messier than ever.

Speaking of the interns, somebody should definitely be getting the boot, and Mer is already worried that it might be Lucas, and she should be.

Sex, drama, mess, and medical emergencies, Grey's Anatomy is back and seemingly keeping up the momentum from that soft reboot in Grey's Anatomy Season 19. We cannot wait for more!

Grey's Anatomy returns March 14 at 9/8c.

Station 19

We're still reeling from this abrupt cancellation, and there's no way in hell we'll be getting over any time soon. That aside, the trailer teases that they're saving the best and hottest for last as we head into the final season of the firefighting drama.

We sure hope that's the case!

The trailer reminds us of some of the bigger plot points and teases that it's Andy's world, and we're living in it.

As the new captain, she's won a long-fought battle, but it won't be a piece of cake, as it seems Theo is still a jerk and a half about her promotion and other things.

The teaser doesn't give us too much on Jack, but as Grey Damon stans, we're going to need to know if he's okay and will make it through the entire final season intact!

Station 19 airs March 14 at 10/9c.

