The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5 Trailer Drops at BravoCon

The Real Housewives of Miami Season 4 was a gold-standard season of reality TV, and if the first trailer for Season 5 is any indication, we're in for another treat.

It was revealed Sunday at BravoCon that the new season would premiere on Peacock Thursday, December 8.

Thanks to the power of streaming, the first four episodes of the season will be available on the premiere date, followed by one new episode every Thursday.

Returning Housewives are Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, and Larsa Pippen.

Friends Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura, and Marysol Patton will also be featured.

The official trailer teases plenty of conflict, including Hochstein's divorce, drama between friends, and so much more.

Peacock teases that Guerdy "is busier than ever and will stop at nothing to remain the best wedding planner in Miami…until her husband Russell says it's time to slow down. "

"She’s ready for a fresh start with Alexia, after some unresolved issues resurface following last year’s failed wedding preparations."

"Lisa is working on mending her friendship with Larsa. However, their friendship takes a turn when Larsa discusses Lisa and Lenny’s finances, which makes the ladies question what is really happening on the home front," the streamer teases.

"Lisa’s life as she knows it is turned upside down when rumors swirl that Lenny is dating another woman."

"Julia is a complete empty nester and struggles with the realization that her daughters are off to college and no longer living at home."

"As she works on balancing life between being a city girl and life on the farm, she tries to strengthen her bond with Martina as they face new challenges in their marriage."

Scroll down for the official trailer and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Are you ready for more drama from the sunshine state?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.