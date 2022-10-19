The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 4 Review: To Die For

What a mini-crossover event.

The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 4 primarily continues the story from The Rookie Season 5 Episode 4, where her accomplice is still up and about after Rosalind's death. The case gets kicked up to the feds, who waste no time trying to find him before he strikes again.

This was supposed to be a crossover event, and considering how it was advertised, it failed. If you watch shows in the 9-1-1 or DC universes, when they decide to do a crossover event, it feels like a crossover. This installment didn't feel much different from other episodes where we have had characters from both shows drop in randomly in the other.

It was understandable that Nolan couldn't be here because of what he and Bailey had been through, but there is no excuse not to utilize great detectives like Nyla or Lopez.

As a stand-alone episode, however, it hit all the right notes, especially in its attempt to bring characters closer.

Fresh off the heartbreak from a failed engagement and the heartbreak that came with it, getting under someone new -- or some catching up -- is precisely what Laura needed.

The dynamic between Mark and Laura was an interesting one to watch. Both are dedicated to their jobs, and if there is anything Laura knows, it's that this job is a poison to relationships.

Take Carter, for example. He is going through his personal hell. This man knows nothing else apart from working and being a husband. And now that the latter is no more, he feels lost. Having to schedule time to spend with his child is not something that he -- or anyone for that matter -- envisions when they are getting married.

It was a good decision that they made to keep it casual.

Our crossover was not entirely a bust. Tim showed up. Tim and Laura are also another interesting duo. They are like gender-swapped versions of each other, and we always expect some golden content every time they share a scene.

In this installment, their methods of going about policing clash. Tim is not a huge fan of the FBI method; they act as if they can tell who a suspect is based on the MO. Simone too. While it can harm to profile people because of their identity, it is also a science.

Laura: What? Not a fan of profiling?

Tim: No offense but in my experience, the best way to catch a killer is with evidence, witnesses, and good ol' police work not by speculation and what messed them up as a kid. Permalink: No offense but in my experience, the best way to catch a killer is with evidence, witnesses,...

Permalink: No offense but in my experience, the best way to catch a killer is with evidence, witnesses,...

She wasn't wrong, so Tim didn't press it further. Either that or he knew there was no way neither of them would emerge victorious. You can't beat your mind.

Our characters are at that point where they trust each other with their inner fears. They are not all the way there, but they are getting there.

Before that, however, Mark Atlas.

Marks' main goal was to try and get Laura all hot and bothered and consequently out of her head. Someone else benefitted from this too.

Everyone around Brendon sees him as a guy going through a life crisis. They don't see the potential he could be as an FBI agent.

Mark can see through his fears and strengths by spending time with him for a few days and a night. He can get him to overcome his fears and dial up his profiling instinct.

My blood phobia is gone. I can look at anything now. Brendon Permalink: My blood phobia is gone. I can look at anything now.

Permalink: My blood phobia is gone. I can look at anything now.

He can see him not only as an ex-actor but also as a potential great FBI profiler.

I know why you're hard on him. He can make a hell of a profiler one day Mark Permalink: I know why you're hard on him. He can make a hell of a profiler one day

Permalink: I know why you're hard on him. He can make a hell of a profiler one day

While on a stakeout, the gang can bond more. I would dare say they are starting to care about each other more than co-workers typically do.

The first duo to bond was Laura and Simone. They don't spend much time together, so it was great for them to have some girl time together. Simone can use her counseling skills to dig out her true feelings about Mark. and Laura advises her on how to deal with the stress associated with the job.

We often come face to face with evil here. And we don't always come out on top. Find your own good somewhere from this job. And cling on to it. Laura Permalink: We often come face to face with evil here. And we don't always come out on top. Find your own...

Permalink: We often come face to face with evil here. And we don't always come out on top. Find your own...

Garza and Carter have also started to bond more. The spark was ignited by his coming clean of the plot to sabotage the unit. When Carter comes clean about his struggles with the definite ending of his marriage, it is a real show of trust that Garza also reveals about his ended marriages.

I'm not sure anyone else knows about his three marriages apart from Elena.

That weird way he went about it, he tried to show Carter that it hurts a lot right now, but he will wake up one day and realize that it doesn't hurt as much. And one day, he will wake up and realize that the pain was insignificant.

The case for the unit didn't have that much thrill. It is hard not to compare it to the The Rookie's because they are closely related. It would be hard for any character to top Rosalind's antics and cruelty. Overall, I can say there are some genuinely deranged people out there. Being cautious is not enough. It takes more than that.

Be vigilant.

The case also dealt with trauma, how transferrable it and how one person's actions have a huge ripple effect in a way that one individual might not be able to conceptualize. The dad thought he was toughening his son by doing all those nasty things; turns out he was indirectly ruining strangers' lives.

It was great to break from the Simone and Cutty of it all. I dread when their volatile relationship comes to a head.

The promo for The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 5 promises a fun time, so don't forget to check-in.

In the meantime, go off in the comment about this installment.

How was that crossover for you? Would you like to see more of Mark Atlas?

As always, TV Fanatic lets you watch The Rookie: Feds online whenever you want.

The Rookie: Feds airs Tuesdays 10/9c on ABC.

Denis Kimathi is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.