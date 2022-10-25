The Rookie: Feds Sneak Peek Teases the Next Case When Simone and Carter Are a Couple!

Simone has fully integrated into the unit and has jumped feet first into helping solve cases.

On The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 5, Simone and Carter are trapped in the tropics, where they go to catch a criminal on the run and extradite him to the United States.

TV Fanatic has scored an exclusive clip showing the approach they will use while undercover. Or, better put, the one Simone has decided they will use while undercover.

In the clip, Simone approaches Carter with drinks in hand and makes a play for them to act as a couple. Carter seems rattled by this.

Is she trying to give this man a heart attack? He is in the process of dissolving a marriage that didn’t work out, and it’d be safe to assume that he is traumatized by the whole ordeal.

In Simone’s true fashion, she has created a whole backstory for both of them. She has made herself look like someone who is all out on vacation mode.

Things, however, don’t go according to plan because the local police didn’t get the memo clearly that this was supposed to be an undercover operation. She spots the suspect in the middle of flirting with a police officer.

The local police blow the whole thing up by going in too early and in their uniform, thus spooking the suspect. He tries to make a run for it with cops in pursuit.

Realizing that she won’t be able to outrun him, she goes after him on a four-wheeler and catches up to him as he begins to tire. He is a lousy criminal if he can’t run.

Isn’t being able to carry oneself on their legs a requirement for joining crime?

Clearly, Simone and Carter are not really in a relationship. It’s an act. Simone is currently thirsting after Dina; Carter is divorced.

A relationship between them would be mighty unprofessional and inappropriate, as he is her training officer.

Carter could also use someone new to help speed up the healing process. Here’s to hoping he meets someone who is not a coworker.

You can watch the full clip below.

