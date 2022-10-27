The Santa Clauses: Disney+ Unwraps Full-Length Trailer for Sequel Series

Disney+ unwrapped an early Christmas present on Thursday, premiering the full-length trailer for its Santa Clauses sequel series.

The series is set to premiere Wednesday, November 16, with two episodes before unspooling an episode a week until the season finale on Dec.16.

"Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he’s as jolly as ever," the logline teases.

"But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic."

"Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family."

"Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband," the logline concludes.

Award-winning Jack Burditt (30 Rock, Modern Family, Frasier, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) is the executive producer and showrunner, and Tim Allen, in addition to starring, Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), Richard Baker and Rick Messina will also serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.

The cast also includes Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol Calvin/ Mrs. Clause, Kal Penn as Simon Choksi, Eric Lloyd as Charlie Calvin, Austin Kane as Buddy "Cal" Calvin-Claus, and Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin-Claus.

Rounding out the cast is Matilda Lawler as Betty, Rupali Redd as Grace Choksi, Devin Bright as Noel, David Krumholtz as Bernard, and Laura San Giacomo.

Bringing back such an iconic franchise is always tricky, but the official trailer has all of the charm of the movie franchise and some big surprises.

Yes, there's a big return in the trailer below that we haven't spoken about above.

That's because we want you to be surprised.

Check out the official clip below.

It looks great.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.