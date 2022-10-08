Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 1

Did the Reagans manage to navigate a very different New York?

On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1, the job took a turn when Eddie and Jamie dealt with a domestic violence case.

A Turnover Issue - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1

However, they quickly realized there was a connection to one of Danny's cases.

Meanwhile, Erin was presented with a surprising offer by her husband.

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1 Quotes

Baez: I'm not worried about childcare or sleepless nights. I'm worried about when she's older. How am I ever going to let her of anywhere without me in this world, especially knowing what we know?
Danny: By then we'll have a 24 hour detail on her and we'll put chips in her phone to track where she is.

Erin: We have reason to believe your client is the reason my witness hasn't shown up.
Defense attorney: And we have reason to believe your witness is a liar.

