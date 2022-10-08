Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 1

Did the Reagans manage to navigate a very different New York?

On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1, the job took a turn when Eddie and Jamie dealt with a domestic violence case.

However, they quickly realized there was a connection to one of Danny's cases.

Meanwhile, Erin was presented with a surprising offer by her husband.

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.